Head to this Bengaluru restaurant for authentic Korean and Chinese dishes

Located in JW Mariott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, with a view of Nandi Hills in the background, the new restaurant, East, offers authentic Cantonese, Japanese and Korean cuisines. We dropped by on a Saturday evening for a specially curated dinner. The decor created a cosy ambience, with its muted upholstery and warm lights. We were welcomed with a warm cup of jasmine and rose petal tea, which was relaxing after a long drive.

We started with the amuse-bouche Plant Protein Salad (cashew, raw mango, vegetables, and shallow-fried tofu). The tangy dish was delicious and is a great option for vegans.

The extensive spread of starters included Avocado Uramaki, Spicy Salmon Rolls, Chicken Satay Kandal (chicken skewers coated in satay sauce), and Edamame Truffle Dim Sum among others. Our favourite was the Prawn Har Gow. The smashed and batter-fried prawn stuffing was juicy and delectable. The main course consisted of Yaki Udon, wheat noodles and minced chicken cooked inq Tonkatsu sauce. More sweet and sour than salty, the dish was a wholesome meal in itself.

The dinner came to an end with three dessert — Thai dessert Ruam Mit (corn, jackfruit, and water chestnut cooked in coconut milk, topped with gram-flour crispies), Pebbles (chocolate mousse in chocolate encasing, served with frozen Mandarin orange sorbet), and their signature dish Three-ler (an assortment of classic, lemon grass, and mandarin flavoured creme brulee).

We highly recommend the Ruam Mit. The creamy coconut milk, the crunchy fruits, and the crispy toppings blended well and was the perfect end to our meal.