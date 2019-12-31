New Year’s Eve needn’t be just about crowded bars, loud music and overpriced drinks. While those options can be great, sometimes savouring a good dinner with your loved ones can be more celebratory. And, for those of you who want to bid the decade with a flavourful dinner, here are some options:

1. Ishaara

Ishaara - A look at the interiors

Ishaara has curated a special six-course menu featuring street eats to classic Indian favourites. From Papdi Chaat and Kheema Samose Chole to Black Pepper Chicken Tikka and Paneer Dori Kebab, the appetisers are drool-worthy. If you love noshing on some delicious curry and rice, they have plenty of options - John Dory Moilee, Chicken Malwan Curry, Exotic Vegetable Jaipuri, Dindigul Mutton Biryani and Kashmiri Tehari Biryani. To make it even more celebratory, end your meal with the Lemon and Pistachio Tart.

Where: Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel

When: Dec 31, 9:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 3000 per person (all inclusive)

2. Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra

Amaranth Crusted Poriyal

Masala Library will be serving Chef’s special tasting menu on New Year’s Eve. The vegetarian tasting menu will serve up snacks like Dahi Kachori Chaat and Jhal Moorie Cookie with Ghugni Chaat; starters like Sprout patty with edamame ragda and Shepu dabeli; mains like Wild mushroom khurchand with white truffle snow, Banana blossom chokha and dal bati. The non-vegetarian starters will include Braised lamb chops with maple and kokum glaze, Chicken reshmi kebab and gulkand glaze; main dishes like Thakkali thokku chicken with tempered iddiyappam and Sikandari raan with ghee tempered shallots.

Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian tasting menus will be accompanied by Indian breads, the curry of the day, and Desserts like Malai chop with wood sorrel and Jalebi caviar.

Where: Masala Library, BKC

When: Dec 31, 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Price: Rs 3400 plus taxes per person

3. TYGR

Charcoal Charged Vegetable Bundles

The cutting-edge, modern Thai restaurant from the Massive Restaurants group will be serving a special five-course menu on New Year’s Eve. Guests can begin with a soup or salad, like Preserved Raw Mango and Avocado Salad or Tom Yum Soup, followed by small-plate options like Charcoal-Charged Vegetable Bundles, Jaggery Tamarind-Smeared Scorched Lamb, or Crispy Caramelized Prawns with Thai Raw Mango. Guests can then choose any two large plates, from options like Chili Basil Mock Duck, Shroom Quattro, and Diced Chicken Sambal Oelek. The meal is accompanied by staples like Thai Basil Fried Rice and Kanomjin Noodles and completed with Dessert like Chocolate Fudge Blueberry Ice Cream or Tab Tim Krob. Diners can also choose two special cocktails, house sparkling wine, or mocktails, to wash down their meal.

Where: TYGR, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel

When: Dec 31, until 1 am

Price: Rs 3000 plus taxes per couple

4. Olive Bar & Kitchen

Turkey Roulade

Olive Group’s flagship property, Olive Bar and Kitchen in Bandra is offering a special festive menu on New Year’s Eve. Guests can enjoy a decadent spread that will include small plates like Potato and Leek Soup with truffle sour cream, Flash-Seared Brussels Sprouts with cranberries and pecan crunch, and Zataar Crusted Sashimi-Grade Tuna with orange, grapefruit and fennel salad, and creamy lemon tahini. Large plates offer Lentil and Assamese Bora Rice Risotto, Truffle-Infused Crisp Polenta, Cranberry and Walnut Turkey Roulade, and Roast Lamb with spiced fig and house-made beetroot pappardelle. For desserts, diners can enjoy options like Warm Christmas Pudding Soufflé with brandy crème Anglaise and Baba Au Rhum, with pistachio crème and boozy fruits.

Guests can also sample a range of special festive cocktails, such as Mulled Wine, Yum Plum, Spiced Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Gin Fizz, and Great Sparkle.

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Khar West

When: Dec 31, 7:30 pm to 1 am

5. Rue Du Liban

Turkey Roullade

On New Year’s Eve, Rue Du Liban is offering guests Turkey Roulade, butterball roulade stuffed with homemade soujouk, poached leeks, bell pepper marmalade, moghrabieh chickpea stew, crispy herb mix, and jus. What’s more, Rue du Liban is now serving alcohol!

Where: Rue De Liban, Kala Ghoda

When: Dec 31, 7 pm to 12 am

6. Sorrentina by Foodhall

Burratina alla rosto Brussel sprouts

Gourmet superstore’s fine dining restaurant, Sorrentina is offering a delicious and festive a-la-carte menu accompanied by a series of celebratory cocktails. Diners can enjoy a series of small plates, such as Burratina alla rosto Brussel sprouts and Mozarella e lenticchie; pizza options including Con Patata and Nduja; pasta dishes like Red Wine Barollo Risotto and Gamberi Alla ricotta Ravioli; and mains like Pollo Arrosto, Salmon Scottato, and Dolci like Pumpkin Pie, with hazelnut crumble and gingerbread gelato. The feast is also accompanied by a series of festive cocktails like Mrs. Claus’ Mulled Wine, Sorrentina Nog, and Mulled Wine Martini.

Where: Sorrentina by Foodhall, Linking Rd, Santacruz West

When: Dec 31, until 12 am

7. Bastian

Strawberry Salad

Visit this buzzy Bandra restaurant to begin your evening with a delicious meal, complete with special dishes served just for the evening such as Turkey Poutine, Paprika Deshelled Lobster on Brioche Bread, Strawberry Salad, and Cookie Berry Ice Cream Sandwich.

Guests can then put on their dancing shoes, as the venue (and One Street above it) will kick off the night with a DJ who will get the crowd going with a mix of international, commercial, pop and hip-hop music.

For those who work up an appetite as the night proceeds, Bastian will offer a late-night menu with dishes like Baked Mac n Cheese, Korean Sriracha Hot Wings, Maple BBQ Wings, Brown Butter Maldon Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies and much more.

Where: Bastian, Opposite National College, Linking Road

When: Dec 31, 9 pm onwards