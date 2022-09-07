Indulge in flavours from God’s own country this Onam

The most exciting part of any festival is the authentic and delectable dishes offered as a part of the celebrations, and Onam is no different. The traditional Sadhya—comprising anything between 12 to 30 mouth-watering dishes served on a banana leaf—is an integral part of the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala.

While we cannot expect Lord Mahabali to make a detour to the capital, there is no reason why we must be devoid of the festive flavours associated with Onam. Take your pick from our curated list of restaurants—and a chef—that are offering a taste of God’s own country.

A CURATION FIT FOR THE GODS

Like every year, South Delhi-based Malayali restaurant Mahabelly is offering a curated Sadhya that features 23 dishes. Talking about his personal favourites from this menu, Thomas Fenn—partner, Mahabelly—recommends the Beetroot and Pineapple Pacchadi, Inji Curry, Theeyal, and Payasam.

WHERE: Mahabelly, DLF Avenue, Mandir Marg, Saket

AVAILABILITY: Dine-in options (lunch and dinner) till September 9

PRICE: I1,250 (all-inclusive) per person

FOR RESERVATIONS: mahabelly.com

TRADITIONAL DELIGHTS GALORE

Embark upon a gastronomical journey with Savya Rasa’s curated menu that comprises 30 dishes. From the spicy buttermilk Puliserri to the Kootu Curry (a stew made with black chickpeas, raw banana, and yam, etc.,) one can relish an array of dishes.

WHERE: Savya Rasa, DLF Avenue, Saket

AVAILABILITY: Dine-in and delivery options for lunch (12:00pm to 3:30pm) till September 8

PRICE: I1,299+taxes per person (dine-in) and I2,599+taxes (takeaway; serves 2-3)

FOR RESERVATIONS OR TO ORDER: Call 93111 22401

EAT TILL YOU DROP

Enjoy a hearty meal at Chor Bizarre. Here, the traditional Onam Sadhya includes Pearl Onion Curry, Okra Yogurt Curry, Mix Veg Avial, Beet Pachadi, Tamarind Relish, etc. Chef Srinivas A recommends the Pineapple Erissery and Ada Pradaman from their menu.

WHERE: Chor Bizarre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate

AVAILABILITY: Dine-in options for lunch (12:00pm to 3:30pm) till September 8

A SPECIAL SERVING FOR A SPECIAL TIME

Gurugram-based South Indian restaurant Chattynadu has a grand curation of 25 dishes for this Onam Sadhya. Dishes such as Thoran, Rasam, and Sambar are some of the specialties offered by them.

WHERE: Chattynadu, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Gurugram

AVAILABILITY: Dine-in and delivery options (10:00am to 10:30pm) till September 9

PRICE: I699 per person (dine-in) and I899+taxes (delivery)

FOR RESERVATIONS OR TO ORDER: Call 98100 20441 or via Zomato/Swiggy

FESTIVE TREATS TO DEVOUR

Rooted in the ethos of Kerala, Dakshin at WelcomHotel Sheraton is offering a meal featuring traditional delicacies. The attractions include Kuthari Choru, Sambar, Avial (right), Pappadam, Sarkarai Varatti (banana chips with coated jaggery), and more.

WHERE: Dakshin, Sheraton, Pushp Vihar

AVAILABILITY: Dine-in and takeaway options for lunch (12:30pm to 2:45pm) on September 8

PRICE: I1,600+ taxes per person (dine-in)

FOR RESERVATIONS OR TO ORDER: Call 92059 09854

A TASTE OF HOME WITH A TWIST

Sheikh Sarai-based Rekha Natarajan has curated a feast of over 23 dishes for this year’s Sadhya—the home chef has been curating Onam menus for four years. Made with ingredients sourced from Kerala, Natarajan also offers non-vegetarian dishes as add-ons.

WHERE: beetroute.kitchen and @eat.beetroute on Instagram

AVAILABILITY: Delivery till September 11; best to pre-book

PRICE: I1,500+ per person

TO ORDER: Call 96508 04411

TANTALISE YOUR TASTE BUDS

Made from fresh produce of the season, Gurugram-based Zambar is serving the traditional Onam Sadhya consisting of 26 vegetarian dishes.

WHERE: Zambar, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram

AVAILABILITY: Dine-in, delivery, and takeaway options for lunch (11:30am to 4:30pm) and dinner (7:00pm to 10:00pm) till September 9

PRICE: I1,099+taxes (dine-in) and I1,199+ (delivery and takeaway)

FOR RESERVATIONS: 99585 64400, 0124-4665639

TO ORDER: 85069 70143 (prior booking is appreciated) or via Zomato/Swiggy

MOUTH-WATERING DELICACIES

Curated by guest chef Rekha Raghavan along with a team of culinarians at the hotel, The Westin Gurgaon is offering a feast of 26 dishes. Unmissable dishes from the menu include Dal Payasam (dessert made of lentils, jaggery, and coconut milk), Injy Thayir (thinly-sliced ginger with curd and tempering), etc.

WHERE: The Westin Gurgaon, 1 MG Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

AVAILABILITY: Dine-in options for lunch (12:30pm to 3:30pm) and dinner (7:00pm to 11:30pm); from September 8 to 10

PRICE: I1,500+taxes per person

FOR RESERVATIONS: Call 72900 13905

With inputs from Sanjana Krishna