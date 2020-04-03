For most of us, home is where we spend most of our time with our near and dear ones. Feng shui has some simple yet useful advice and solutions in order to let the chi, the energy, flow smoothly around the house. According to feng shui philosophy, chi is influenced by everything concrete in our lives. Our possessions and where they are located can all affect chi energy. Even the layout of our homes and offices affects chi energy. By adding and taking away objects, changing the positioning of furniture, plants, wall art, and more, we can increase our good luck.



Every person, place and thing is alive with the universal energy called chi. Everything is connected by this vital energy, which is always changing. When we integrate feng shui principles into our life, we see and interact with the world in a new powerful way.



Feng shui analysis for a property is unique to that specific space and it is said that all buildings will have specific good and bad sectors. Vaastu or feng shui analysis is the art of aligning space, countering the ill-effects of bad sectors and finally, enhancing the good sectors of the home or office. The approach to such corrections could be through repairs, renovation, re-decoration or adding or taking off objects.



Understanding the science of feng shui and adapting it in the design of homes calls for precision combined with tasteful aesthetics. When we look at a building, the first impression we derive determines the kind of energy existing within it, and you get a feeling about the lifestyle of the occupants too. Comfort and convenience are key factors when planning a home or even a room placement, storage, furniture arrangements and layout. Integrating the art of vaastu and feng shui in the design specific to your property and the occupants is a more advanced approach than to following the general rules.





To counter bad energy in a space, one could try adapting crystals, although classical feng shui has many methods ranging from colour, light, sound, objects and placement of rooms and décor. Placing crystals in the four major corners of the home will help to conquer bad energy or bad luck, and to bring plenty of wealth and luck to the family.



- An attractive, well-kept door will attract good chi, whereas a run-down door will cause bad chi to enter your home.



- Pay particular attention to clogged drains and leaky pipes. As conduits for energy, they should

be kept clear at all times.



- The front door is considered the mouth of the building. Hence, the front door in a home should be

large, spotlessly clean and inviting.



E- nergy comes through windows and doors, so they should always be kept clean and neat.

(The writer is an accredited Master Feng Shui Consultant, Bio-energetician and Traditional Vaastu Practitioner.)