BoConcept, a Denmark-based furniture chain, now has its first store in Bengaluru. The brand has over 300 outlets across 60 countries, and boasts furniture designed by renowned names such as Karim Rashid, Henrik Pedersen, Morten Georgsen and Anders Nogaard.

The Bengaluru flagship store is spread across 4,400 square feet and is located on Palace Road. The store is designed with 14 ‘studios’, each focusing on design concepts covering everything from living rooms and dining rooms to bedrooms and home offices. The designs are all contemporary, minimalistic and edgy. If you’re looking to redecorate your house, you can also get free interior consultations from their in-house design consultants.

Commenting on the launch, Navin Khanna, Director of BoConcept India says, ‘’We are extremely excited about the launch of our first BoConcept flagship store in Bengaluru. Despite the ongoing global crisis, we would like to see this launch as a step in the right direction. Bengaluru has always been an important market for BoConcept, we have been involved in various residential projects in the city over the past few years. The upwardly mobile population of Bengaluru appreciates modern design and embraces practicality like no other.”

At Sadashivnagar.

