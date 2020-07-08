This Kolkata-based e-commerce website won’t fail to attract you with the quirkiest of products that are a must-have. From funky t-shirts and face masks to attractive home décor and kitchen travel essentials, you can choose from over 3500 products. Started by Rishav Nahata and Pranav Jain, the June Shop is a storehouse of quirky lifestyle products available at affordable prices.

We have handpicked ten items from their inventory. Check it out:

Fold-Able Steel Straw

The collapsible stainless-steel straws are reusable, which can replace the plastic or paper straw used daily. The set includes a stainless-steel folding straw, a sturdy outer casing, a small folding straw set that you can attach to your bag or belt or pocket.

Cosmetic Heart Shape Unicorn Organizer

Looking for something durable to keep your expensive cosmetics in place? These adorable heart-shaped, two-layered organizers are a good solution. The cute and colourful unicorn print adds glimmer to the box. You can store different things in two sections of this organiser.

Medicine Organisers

These storage boxes are available in vivid pastel colours. There are separate compartments made inside the box which makes organising medicines easier. The material is sturdy and biodegradable as well.

Stripe Anti-Slip Doormat

Made up of high-quality material which long lasts in the run of daily use, the micro-fibres in the doormat are super soft to your feet. The fine construction of the mat makes it anti-skid making it ideal for household purposes. The quirky and alluring prints and patterns add a modest touch to your home decor.

Shoe Organizer Rack

Combined with a top-down double-layer design makes it easy to adjust the height of the shoe rack. This pastel-coloured rack makes your closet look pretty and it is suitable for different shoes, easy to store and saves home space.

Bottle Honeycomb Metal Wine Rack

This stainless-steel wine holder, in the shape of a honeycomb, is suitable for storing wines the perfect way. The strong metallic texture gives it a fashionable flair making it a great decorative option for living room, dining room and other spaces.

Silicone Travel Collapsible Coffee Cup

This product uses pacifier grade silicone material for children, which is safe, healthy, non-toxic and non-odourless. With an insulated cup cover design, do not worry about pouring hot water into the cup. It can be folded freely to the size of the palm, saving space when leaving.

New Generation Ear Wax Cleaner

Do you still use those traditional and unhygienic methods to clean your ears? It’s time to upgrade yourself. These ear wax cleaners are a boon as it has the soft, spiral, grooved head that is designed to go the perfect distance into the ear without causing damage.

Colourful Travel Locks

The 90's print on these colourful locks ensures that not only does your luggage stay protected but also stands out!

Weekly Schedule Hanging Organiser

This creative organiser would keep all your week requirements in place. You can put in all the things in it according to the weekday slots printed on it. These are amazing and quirky options to add creativity to your wall in an intelligent manner.