The festival of Holi is synonymous with laughter, colours and love. The festival also signifies the arrival of Spring and the end of Winter. For many, it’s a festive day to meet their friends, fix relationships and live-up the moment. It is also that the time of the year when homes are done up to welcome family and friends, and home décor is done up for the day! Here are HomeLane’s pick of items to add a special touch to your Holi décor!

HolikaDehan usually happens on the eve of Holi, when families make offerings of sweet delicacies and flowers to the bonfire. Welcome the festival into your home, complete with brightly coloured gulal/abir, fresh flowers and sweets!

Add a colourful and happy vibe to your house with handcrafted décor. Spend some time with your loved ones crafting some origami hangings and flowers to decorate your walls and entrance. Flowers, birds, coloured hats and origami masks create a fun and vibrant environment for celebrations.

Colours are an integral part of Holi in every home. Make eco-friendly Rangolis with organic and natural colours to add positive energy to homes. Use a combination of flowers and colours to bring elegance to rangolis at the entrance or in verandas.

Decorate homes with a display of colourful cushions and throw rugs. Traditional hand embroidered and patterned cushions usually are the pride of place at homes and will bring the right bit of traditional style to your living room.

For pretty handicraft décor, you can add quirky hand-painted wall hangings, and ornamental netted pendant lamps a rustic touch.

These are just some of the ethnic decor ideas you can implement very easily at home, go ahead and wow your guests away!

(Contributed by HomeLane)