It's finally happened, YouTube for iOS is officially gaining picture-in-picture (PiP) support.

This will allow all users -- non-premium and premium -- to close the YouTube app and continue to watch their video in a small pop-up window.



In a statement to MacRumors, YouTube said that PiP is currently rolling out to all premium subscribers on iOS and that a larger rollout to all US iOS users will take place soon.



It's worth noting, again, that this feature will be available to all users, despite some speculation that YouTube may have limited PiP support for only paying subscribers, the report said.



PiP allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device.



YouTube PiP has been a constant back and forth game, with it sometimes working via the YouTube website on Safari.



Some users have found creative workarounds utilising Shortcuts to turn off built-in parameters on the YouTube site that disables PiP.



*Edited from an IANS report