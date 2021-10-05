Lifestyle brand Chumbak launches new range of accent furniture in fun colours and designs

Looking to make some fun changes this festive season? Lifestyle brand Chumbak’s affordable accent furniture could well be your answer. From sofas to footrests, from ottomans to benches, these modern accent pieces score high on functionality, drama, and design.

Like, for instance, the Comfy Begum Wing Chair-Bohemian Paisleys, a statement piece that will brighten up any corner, and is available in four prints. The Kitsch Bench-Bohemian Paisleys is another spirited design. Ideal for entryways or balconies for a cafe-like casual sit out. Also works well in bedrooms, either as seating in a corner or at the foot of your bed.

Then, there are the ottomans and pouffes. The Begum Foot Rest-Patches & Prints provides utmost comfort and rest to your foot and works perfectly well with ergonomic chairs as well as with your couches. You could also place these cute round stools on your balcony or living room to create a cozy corner.

The French Pouffe-Tropical Ikkat is a perfect blend of Parisian culture paired with the very vibrant Chumbak aesthetic. Handcrafted with sheesham wood and upholstered with high-density foam for utmost comfort and durability. The English Ottoman-Tufted Spring Bloom is a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and colonial furniture. A must-have for vintage décor lovers.