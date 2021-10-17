Sicis unveils new range of electric marble collection in India

If you’re looking to make your home stand out from the crowd, then look at Sicis' new range of marbles. Renowned the world over for its spectacular mosaic creations that epitomise superior craftsmanship, design and technology, the Italian brand has just launched its new Electric Marble Collection in India.

Part of its Vetrite Series, it is the perfect combination of traditional and modern production processes to obtain a quality coating product that is at the same time highly decorative and extremely versatile.

Electric Marble was born from the most daring synthetic shades - collection of glass plates that blends the power of marble with the creative energy of metal. It can be used for wall or floor coverings, internal or external cladding, kitchen counter tops, tabletops, applications in wet areas, internal or external dividing walls, parapets and ventilate facades.

Depending on the use, Sicis recommends specific thicknesses, sizes and treatments.

Coming in six striking variations - Cal Fuxia, Cal Silver, Cal Gold, Cal Natural, Cal Turchese and Marquinia Black - it is available at the Delhi and Mumbai showrooms of Tessera India, a collaborative effort of Kekin Shah, Falgun Shroff and Dhara Shroff.

It combines the experience of more than two decades in the Indian design industry and the expertise of one of the country’s most sought-after architects. Tessera's purpose is to curate experiences by introducing unique luxury design brands in India to weave home collections that are personal, exclusive and tailormade.