Bottega Pereira's pop-up offers a wide range of specially curated home textiles

Featuring home décor products and accessories that promise to brighten up your space, this pop-up Seasonal Transition by Bottega Pereira offers a wide range of specially curated home textiles like textured cushions, curtains, table cloths, aprons, gloves, soft throws made of soothing and warm colours. What's more, you can request curated gifts and souvenir ideas on demand. Instagram: bottegapereira

Price: 150 onwards to 2500

10.30 am to 6.00 pm

49, Pachaiyappa’s College Hostel Road, Chetpet, 600031, Chennai

Contact: 9840412167