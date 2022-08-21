Reshma Chabbria Kumar’s decor brand, HIIH brings together the best of Japanese and Indian aesthetics

We’ve all heard of Japandi–– a mix of Japanese and Scandinavian design styles. Now, check out Japandia. No, it’s not a regular design terminology. We just coined it after seeing the products of HIIH, an artisanal artifacts brand that takes the best of Japanese and Indian aesthetics to create a design language of its own.

“During the course of my work, clients always had reservations about accessories made in India. The impression was that Indian craft was too Indian, and would not go with their cosmopolitan homes and offices. Plus, it would not have the same sleek finish as a product made in China or Italy,” says interior designer and HIIH founder and creative head Reshma Chabbria Kumar, adding, “So, HIIH was born out of a desire to show that accessories made by Indian craftsmen could carry the same finesse and diversity in design as those made in other countries.”

One look at the brand’s wide portfolio, which includes tableware, vases, candleholders, sculptures, wall décor, cushion covers, bed sheets, table lamps and more, reveals that Kumar has achieved exactly what she set out to prove. Birthed in 2016, HIIH products are painstakingly designed by interior designers and carefully crafted by artisans across India and Japan, using completely natural materials and techniques that are traditional to both countries.

“Our ceramic tableware primarily comes from Japan––Kyoto and Okinawa to be precise. The plates carry a distinct glaze, which is only available in Japan,” says Kumar, adding, “Our Aqua Spiral Plates, the Scarlet range and the Mizu Mori collections are some examples of the products made by Japanese craftsmen in the traditional Raku style of pottery.”

In India, she works with artisans from Agra, Panipat, Firozabad and Saharanpur in the north, and Tirupur and the outskirts of Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the south. In the east, it is Kolkata and in the west it is Sangli. All in all, the brand’s team works closely with 90 clusters across India and Japan. Prices start from Rs 1,200 and products are available at stores in Mumbai and on www.htohshop.com

