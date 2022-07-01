From rose petals to candles and fairy lights, here are some themes and ideas for a dreamy proposal

All of us have grown up watching beautiful love and marriage proposal scenes in Bollywood movies. But when it comes to planning one for ourselves, most of us are left scrambling for ideas. If you are planning to make a proposal to someone, Syed Kashif Ulla of Melting Flowers is here with some interesting ideas to plan a dreamy proposal.

Classy for the go

If you prefer a classy theme, going for two or three bold colours with your décor might be a great idea. The location could be indoor or outdoor, with a stunning background décor prop in place. This prop could include a flower wall (the flowers in two vibrant colours that are already part of the theme) or it could be a fairy lights set-up. Set up a nice candlelit table with champagne and try to execute it in the evening so that you can make the most of the lighting.

DIY hack

Sometimes, it's not the décor; it's the effort that gets much appreciation. Select a place where you have experienced special moments with your loved ones and decorate that place to your liking with little elements that are connected to your relationship. You can use a photo wall and have some light music (that is your partner's favourite) playing in the background. For décor setup, use your loved ones' favourite flowers! Setting up the proposal décor around your partner’s favourites is a great hack. If the location is a terrace, you could opt for fireworks that will add more zeal to the entire proceedings.

Sun, sand and sea

Get creative with proposals on the beach. You could use rose petals, other flowers, candles, and even cute billboards. Set up a stylish seating arrangement with a wooden board having your message for them carved on it. Use rose petals, candles, and shells to decorate the sand and make your beach proposal setup more rounded.

Nature all the way

Any natural habitat, like the woods or near a lake, works well with a decoration involving fairy lights and lanterns. As always, flowers help add to the magic of the moment. Consider seeking an event planner if you are having any doubts.