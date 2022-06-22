Ikea opens its first store in Bengaluru. Here's what to expect...

The world famous Swedish home decor store, Ikea, opened its doors in Bengaluru earlier today. Located right outside the Nagasandra metro station, the store covers over 4,60,000 sq ft and boasts a parking space that can accomodate almost 1,500 cars. A shuttle takes you from the parking to the store.

The initial plan was to open much earlier but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The goal of Ikea is to aid in every step of furniture purchase. They believe that their values strongly relate to India as both prioritise the importance of home.

The IKEA team at the launch

One of the important features of the store is that it has environment friendly practices in place, such as limiting the use of plastic and waste. Another feature is their strong belief in equal representation. About 70 per cent of their management team comprises women. All employees know three languages and are screened based on their values. Their labour is sourced locally in order to provide jobs in the Indian market. They also create most of their products in India.

The much-talked about Swedish-themed restaurant has a menu that is a fusion between Indian and Swedish cuisines. Their signature meatballs proved very satisfying!

A section of the store

The products that they expect to do well in Bengaluru are the multifunctional items and food storage products. Key amongst Bengaluru-targeted products are their sofa beds. They also hope to sell products that are easy to move while travelling.

A section of the store

Launched in 1943 by 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA gets its name from the initials of its founder, the family farm, Elmtaryd, where he was born and Agunnaryd, his village in southern Sweden. Known for its ready-to-assemble furniture and minimal, modernist designs, IKEA has been the largest furniture retailer in the world since 2008.