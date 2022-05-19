The latest edit from Chumbak, Lush Lanes, promises a floral fantasy for the summer

Known for their colourful and kitschy take on home décor, soft furnishings, personal care, fashion accessories, wellness and a lot more; Chumbak started with co-founders Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar’s love for travel and collecting souvenirs. In 2010 they founded Chumbak in Bengaluru and since then, the brand has grown into a globally-inspired lifestyle brand, with more than 50 stores across India. With a change of focus post the recent lockdowns, we catch up with Shubhra Chadda, co-founder and director for product and design at Chumbak, to find out more about their latest collection, Lush Lanes, and why home décor is back as their mainstay. Excerpts:

Tell us a little bit about the new collection?

Lush Lanes is about a wild flowerbed or a kyari as we call it in Hindi. The floral patterns are very typical to the Indian summer like dahlias, carnations, night jasmine etc. The Lush Lanes collection is sprinkled across categories such as furniture, tableware, our hand painted steel ware, cushions and wooden serve ware.

What is the colour palette of the collection?

The palette is coral, orange, green, pink and blue. The vibrancy is very summery and just what you need in your kitchen cabinets and your home décor during the season.

How do you ensure that a collection encompasses the wide range of items that Chumbak offers to the customer?

The idea with every collection is to have a range across our most loved categories and we’ll continue to do that. What make the designs stand out in the different categories are the textures and techniques we use to bring the product alive. We also work with a lot of talented artisans (from different states, like Kashmir and Rajasthan) who are quick to translate the brand’s vision through their art into something distinct.

Where are most of your products made and by whom?

All our products are designed in-house. Our woodenware is handcrafted by artisans in Uttar Pradesh and steel ware is hand-painted in Kashmir, similarly our furniture is handcrafted in Rajasthan and our cushions come from all over depending on the art and technique we use. These products then go through a quality check to ensure food-grade safety while maintaining the uniqueness of the designs.

Has there been a change in customer purchasing patterns post the lockdowns?

Yes, from a purchasing and business point of view, a lot more focus now is on the home décor segment as our homes are no longer just places of rest and relaxation. Over the last two years and accelerated by the stay-at-home situation, we have seen home — one of my favourite categories — shoot up in terms of customer purchasing. We launched an entire range of bed linen in the last quarter, which has been doing really well online. Planters have been doing well for us as a lot too and people love the idea of being ‘plant parents.’

