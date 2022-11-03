Home and decor brand Bonito Designs collaborates with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra

After their success in Mumbai, Bonito Designs (a bespoke home décor, tech design solutions and premium interior design company) now brings its collaboration with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra to Bengaluru.

The launch event was held at Shangri-La Bengaluru and the new concept of Celebrity Designed Homes was unveiled by Actor Pranitha Subhash and CEO Amit Parsuramka. At the launch, Actor Pranitha Subhash says, “I have heard great reviews of the Gauri Khan & Manish Malhotra collaboration in Mumbai. A lot of us dream of having a home like a celebrity’s and Bonito Designs can now make this possible. Where else will you get ace designers and stalwarts like Gauri Khan & Manish Malhotra come together to design your home? After having seen pictures of some beautiful homes designed in Mumbai, I am looking forward to getting my dream home designed through this exclusive alliance.”

The launch of this association was a successful stint in Mumbai and hoping to achieve the same in Bengaluru, Bonito Designs, Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra’s collaboration promises stylish and elevated homes to the Bengalurians with its bespoke services. The premium interior design brand aims to recreate the celebrity kind of experience for the homeowners of Benagluru as well.

Talking about her role as a designer with Bonito, Gauri Khan says, “My journey with Bonito Designs has been fantastic so far. It has been an invigorating experience to create some very personalised and unique homes for the homeowners of Mumbai. We are now extremely excited to announce the next phase of this partnership, as we are all set to take this experience to Bangalore. With my personal style, coupled with the homeowner’s requirements, Bonito Designs and I will ensure that we create a home that they will love and create happy memories in. It is my belief that innovatively designed living spaces make home interiors a very personal affair and through this collaboration, the homes designed will be a complete reflection of the entire family, their different personalities and dreams.”