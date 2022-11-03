Popular furniture brand Pepperfry launches two new studios in Bengaluru

Leading e-commerce furniture and home goods company Pepperfry recently declared the launch of two new Studios in Bengaluru. With this, the brand aims to penetrate niche markets. Launched in partnership with Vishnuz Enterprises & Little Boy Enterprise, the two new studios are situated in Nagarbhavi and Koramangala. Each of the stores spans an area of 1,056sq. ft and 1,005sq. ft respectively.

They are set to offer customers a first-hand experience with home products and furniture. The customers can also receive specialised design advice from the company’s interior design consultants. The new studios intend to provide a personalised shopping experience tailored to the unique needs of homes in Bengaluru.

Speaking of the launch Pepperfry Franchising and Alliances Business Head Amruta Gupta said, “With our mission to spark a feeling called home across the world, we endeavor to consistently deliver great customer service.”

“We have been in partnership with Pepperfry since 2021 when we launched our first Franchisee Studio with them in Vizag. This is our 2nd Franchisee Studio with Pepperfry and we are happy to partner with India’s leading home and furniture marketplace. Pepperfry has pioneered a truly differentiated omnichannel business,” said Duraiswamy Kamalraj, owner of Koramangala Franchise Studio.

Currently, the brand has more than 200 studios in over 100 cities.

