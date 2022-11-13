Architect Keerthi Tummala talks about her design philosophy ‘India Moderne’

If ever there was a home that’s a confluence of different periods, styles and elements, it is this. For, the Bloom project by home decor brand Sage Living, takes a leaf from the past, stays rooted in the present and gazes into the future, all the while honouring old family treasures and traditions.

The sprawling 4,500-sq-ft apartment in Hyderabad, houses two living rooms, three bedrooms, a library, a kitchen and a balcony that showcases the design philosophy of an increasingly popular trend––the ‘India Moderne’. Vintage artefacts sit side by side with modern furniture and vice versa, resulting in a kind of curious harmony.

It all starts with an old veena, an heirloom piece. Interestingly pointed on the wall, it is crowned with a traditional Pichchwai above, next to a French boiserie in a muted palette with Cambridge stripes.

This juxtaposition of east and west, old and new, can be seen everywhere. If the living room has a modern colour palette, it is dotted with rich, traditional brass accents, and a panel of red crane-embroidered wallpaper brings a pop of colour. The bedrooms, too, cater to the specific needs of each family member, ranging from bright and cheery to soft and relaxing.

“We like to experiment creatively with styles, materials, textures and colours, which explains all the contrasting pieces in the home that still sit wonderfully together. The trifecta of luxury, Indian craftsmanship and modernity is the core here,” says Keerthi Tummala, founder, Sage Living.