Knock on wood: Ellementry introduces new collection of furniture

When you decorate with thoughtfulness for the present and future, Ellementry's new collections—‘Old World’, a range of furniture, and ‘Gaiyo’, a sustainable décor range—completely fit the bill. Made from dark mango wood, ‘Old World’ furniture pieces are crafted in a retro style, yet meet your modern needs. These include ready-to-assemble bedside drawers, coffee tables, double-drawer cabinets, console tables, writing desks and towel racks.

The ‘Gaiyo’ collection is made from ecomix and hand-marbled mango wood, keeping sustainability in mind. This handcrafted collection includes mirrors, table lamps, candle stands, jars, bowls, vases and cutlery holders.

With the belief that the fundamentals of good living and design are as elementary as the unison of form and function, the brand’s creations are contemporary, timeless and borne out of responsible processes based on craft revival, and fusion of beauty with utility. The bowls and platters all adhere to international levels of food safety.

Indeed, within a year of its launch, Ellementry has transformed many a home with its unique aesthetics, inspired by the elements. Specialising in simple luxury through handcrafted exclusivity, the brand comes from a three-decade-long legacy, being the retail offshoot of Dileep Industries which has won several awards and accolades for exporting high-quality products to international brands.

