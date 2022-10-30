Design studio Ottimo brings the new Pure Glam Kitchen by Aster Cucine to India

Simplicity as the ultimate sophistication is the philosophy behind this glamorous new cookroom by Aster Cucine. And it’s been brought into the country by Ottimo, a design studio for Indo-Italian furniture and

interiors. As is evident, this is no regular kitchen, but one that’s all about glitz and glam.

Representing an aesthetic vision that is clean, minimalist, and uncomplicated yet strong, Pure Glam uses

new and varied textures for cabinet doors, countertops, snack tables, boiserie, wooden panels and wall

units.

With seven new cupboard door ideas, fresh geometries for opening mechanisms, and new surfaces

and materials, it presents a new frontier in design. And as always, the technology employed renders this an unparalleled option in kitchen design.

A step away from commonly used designs in the kitchen space, Pure Glam is the result of well-thought-out

details. Showcasing simple forms and perfect shapes, its open-ended design facilitates the celebration of new dimensions for kitchen interiors, thus enabling the creation of infinite versions. It can also easily be

expanded into a living space as it offers coordinated elements to complement the living room for an elegant open-plan layout.

Aster Cucine is a well-known company from Pesaro, Italy, which offers various styles ranging from

traditional, transitional, contemporary and modern. Delhi-based Ottimo is a brand that showcases the best of Italian furniture in India, ranging from sofas, beds, doors, and walls to floorings, kitchens, children’s rooms and home automation.

