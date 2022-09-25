A new view: Sarita Handa’s new home store and products in Japandi minimalism

A larger-than-life origami sculpture by Ankon Mitra adorns the ceiling of a large room, with a low coffee table fashioned out of a discarded piece of marble. Soothing monochromatic tones of ivory and grey are offset with strategic pops of colour through a pillow here, an interesting artefact there.

Unobtrusive yet appealing artworks by prominent contemporary Indian artists dot the walls, adding just a hint of drama. Each one beautifully complements the understated, yet luxurious furnishings and bed linen displayed alongside.

This is not a museum or gallery, nor is it a celebrity home. It is the setting of Sarita Handa's brand new NOW store in Delhi’s home décor shopping district on MG Road. Spread across 11,000 sqft, here you will find everything from a new furniture line in neutral tones made with natural materials like wood and concrete, to objets d’art such as vases, décor items and lighting; from bedding and furnishings with bespoke detailing on superior fabrics to exclusive bath and body items.

The first thing that strikes you upon entering is a minimalist vibe quite uncharacteristic of the designer’s signature style. This move to a clean, modernist aesthetic, however, is what she wanted her work to represent, after completing 10 years in the business with her eponymous label.

“Covid did something to all of us. Spending all that time at home made us crave quiet, cosy elements that would help us relax. We wanted to bring nature indoors and encourage less clutter. NOW reflects this change through my personal journey. My older store shows what I used to be, and this store is what I am now,” says the designer.

So, moving away from the brand’s focus on rich handicrafts, embroidery and textures, NOW brings in a new design language drawing upon the principles of Japanese Wabi-Sabi mixed with Scandinavian simplicity.

“Even though the space is minimalistic, the play of textures through handwoven fabrics, natural materials and sculptural design create a beautiful vision, one that’s rooted in harmony,” says Suparna Handa, the brand’s managing director.

Interior designer Amith Chhabra of Studio LCD was brought on board to bring Handa’s vision to life.

“We were aware that a modern style can be cold, and we wanted to inject the warmth of Sarita Handa. To overcome this challenge, we turned to the Japandi style as it aptly represented our vision—minimalism with warmth,” she explains.