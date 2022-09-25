Posture Perfect: Steelcase Asia Pacific’s Flex Perch Stool adds to its mobile furniture series

If ever there was a revolutionary piece of furniture, this has got to be it. The Flex Perch Stool is not only made from recycled waste, but it is also 100 percent recyclable at the end of its own lifecycle. This has been made possible thanks to the brand’s partnership with material chemistry innovator BASF, setting a new benchmark for sustainable furniture material usage.

That’s because the nestable seating solution is made of Ultramid, B3EG6 Ccycled and nylon, recyclable material from a waste stream generated during electronics production.

“Typically speaking, we don’t imagine that waste from manufacturing electronics can be effectively recycled, and usually it’s not. In this case, they can actually be remade into high-performance, high-quality materials and formed into products like the Steelcase Flex Perch Stool,” says Bruce Smith, director of Global Design at Steelcase.

“It’s truly remarkable. It’s using waste instead of virgin fossil fuel. We eliminate our reliance on fossil fuel resources and lower our carbon footprint in the process,” he adds.

Transitional, in-between spaces that allow people to huddle and energise their mental focus and physical energy have become an essential component in office design. The Steelcase Flex Perch Stool was created specifically for this purpose.

Designed with well-being and productivity in mind, it encourages a comfortable leaning posture at an ideal angle of 7.2 degrees, and offers users a place to briefly pause for fluid, spontaneous collaboration; a perfect resting point between standing and being fully seated, promoting an open pelvic angle that discourages slouching.

The leaning stance relieves pressure, engages the core and promotes healthy posture and better breathing.