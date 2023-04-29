Interior décor brand Magari debuts in Hyderabad with a new store that offers luxurious furnishings

The pandemic was a life-changing lesson that made us look inwards. Homes, especially, became a sanctuary of comfort as going outdoors was met with limitations. As a result, it evoked a desire to revamp our living spaces with artisanal interior décor products, creative wallpapers, rich upholstery, handcrafted accessories and handmade linens that make one want to be cooped inside, more than ever! Catering to the modern-day urge to redo interior spaces, contemporary furniture brand Magari has opened its new store in Hyderabad.

Magari store

It offers timeless designs, impeccable ergonomics and craftsmanship in furniture, fabrics, upholstery and more. Telling us why opening a store in Hyderabad seemed natural, Dhiren Thimmaiah from the creative team shares, “Our values as a brand and the rich heritage of Hyderabad seemed like the perfect fit for each other. The city has led the way in being a true success story nationally and internationally and its ‘aspirational’ spirit matches with our core philosophy of being ambitious. Hence, it seemed the most natural progression.”

Abaca collection

At the new store situated at Jubilee Hills, visitors can find design sensibility, aesthetics, and functionality in its most ingenious form. The store houses its latest furniture collection Massera, which draws inspiration from play dough, and its past furniture collection Ayutha which takes its cues from the beautiful geometric forms in ancient Tamil scripts. In addition to this, visitors can explore a wide selection of fabrics and furnishings under the Yavanika collection, stylish wardrobes in Aristo and exquisite outdoor furniture in the Abaca collection.

Store interiors

The store provides ideas on elevating the interior spaces. Telling us how some of the items on display also revive age-old crafts, Dhiren shares, “We consistently try to explore how best we can incorporate crafts that are true to the artisan and us. In our Ayutha collection, we worked very closely with stone artistes from Mahabalipuram to develop signature pieces that are central to the collection. Like that, we want to create designs that are both rooted in the past and relevant to today’s world. This balance between the old and the new is at the core of our identity and is reflected in every piece we create.”

Hyderabad store interiors

Previously, the brand had collaborated with pioneering architects and interior decor studios like Khosla Associates, F+S Designs, Essajees Atelier, Phylosophy Design Studio, Treelight Design, FADD studio, Studio Ruh and many more for its collections which will be on display at the new store.

Rs.20,000 upwards. Available in store at Jubilee Hills.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada