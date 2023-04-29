Knotting a global story: Pavitra Rajaram and Jaipur Rugs present carpet collection Majnun at Salone del Mobile event

It's almost after two years now, that the world seems to be back on its feet with a heady lineup of global events. From Coachella, NMACC, Dior’s India show to Academy Awards, international runways, art fairs and more, every month is marked with a star-studded stellar event. Amid the brouhaha, India has articulately set its global footprint in luxury lifestyle and entertainment, charming the world with its soft cultural power. Adding another remarkable feather to its glory, country’s premium carpet brand Jaipur Rugs along with award-winning designer Pavitra Rajaram collaborated to showcase a unique rug collection at the recently concluded luxury design event Salone del Mobile in Milan held between April 18-23. The high-impact design show was themed ‘Do You Speak Design?’ It had legacy brands like Prada re-imagining the concept of waste with tech-innovation, Loewe revamping the humble stick chair, Bottega Veneta showing future of design with its two site-specific handbags and more. Meanwhile, India’s display was pegged at celebrating iconic carpet weaving traditions in a contemporary idiom with Jaipur Rugs and Pavitra’s new collection Majnun.

Carpets at Salone del Mobile

We speak to Pavitra who reflects on her “mad love” for carpets over years that culminated into this collection. “Salone is a platform to celebrate creativity and design from across the world. The idea was to present the collection at an international forum to showcase the Indian craftmanship to a worldwide audience. The Majnun collection was presented to celebrate iconic design ideology from India, Persia to China with unwavering purpose of social impact and artiste engagement. The response to this collection was overwhelming and very warm.” Pavitra is particularly inspired by the Persian Shikargah, Chinese scroll paintings, the Tibetan Tiger rugs and nomadic Afghan carpets that have helped her imagination for this edit.

Heritage on walls

On the other front, Yogesh Chaudhary, director at Jaipur Rugs takes pride in showing Indian rugs. For him, Indian rugs represent the rich art history of India. He believes that these rugs are not only functional and durable, but they also serve as a canvas for artistic expression. Speaking to us about the international showcase, he elaborates, “India has a long and illustrious history of art and craft, and the art of weaving is no exception. Indians have been weaving rugs for centuries, and their mastery of the craft is evident in the intricate designs, vibrant colours, and unique motifs that are woven into each rug. By using Indian rugs in our homes and public spaces, we not only add a touch of elegance and sophistication but also pay tribute to the artistic legacy of India.”

Sipahi carpet

Rugs are a mark of luxury in India. Telling us how we can style interiors with the Majnun collection, Pavitra shares, “These carpets are so versatile that they can be styled in neutral toned rooms to add a pop of colour, or in a maximalist set-up with collectibles and books. For instance, the Sipahi carpet from the edit will work beautifully even as an artwork on the wall.” She further adds how they are a great addition even for smaller spaces, “Carpets have the ability to make spaces feel complete. In smaller living spaces, these can be styled with furniture placed on the edge of the carpet, to make the room feel larger and more intimate.” The carpets from the collaboration are a work of art and a marker of slow luxury lifestyle making them an aesthetic and mindful choice too.



Majnun collection is available online and in store.

