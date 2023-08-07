Antique collectables to elevate your home

Embracing antique home decor opens the door to a world of character and exquisite craftsmanship that has the power to enhance any living space. These timeless pieces, aged a century or more, come with rich histories and boast aesthetically pleasing, opulent details that transport us to the elegance of times long past. Antique collectables can serve as essential elements in interior design, harmoniously tying rooms together and even taking centre stage as focal points. They possess the unique ability to bestow balance and depth to the most contemporary homes, infusing them with a sense of regality and splendour. AstaGuru Auction House showcases some such timeless treasures in their upcoming ‘Imperial Treasures’ auction.

Also read: Space of Joy collaborates with calligraphist Achyut Palav

A Ten-Light Tent And Waterfall Victorian Chandelier by F&C Osler

This impressive ten-light cut glass and silvered mounted chandelier created circa 1850, features a classic tent and waterfall design. The two drop canopies terminate in a scalloped top piece and the central ring is supported by ten candle arms. The scalloped slice-cut candle nozzles and flute-cut drip pan add to its allure. The waterfall consists of concentric rings with spangles and suspended prism drops while the central ring features faceted spikes and star-cut flower rosettes. Osler was known for the superior quality of their crystal and the incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail in each of their pieces.

An Important Chaise Lounge by F&C Osler

Another exceptional creation by renowned glassmaker F&C Osler, this chaise lounge brings a royal touch to any interior. Signed Osler, the refurbished crystal chaise lounge features original emerald green crystal Osler legs with caster wheels. The armrest and backrest too are executed in Osler crystal. Executed circa 1880, it is evidence of the impeccable quality and craftsmanship that Osler was synonymous with. The 1840s saw the company diversifying from creating chandelier parts to ornate furniture pieces and tableware.

An Important Hallmark Silver Victorian Candelabrum by Hunt & Roskell, London

Executed in 1898, this ornate silver candelabrum features a coat of arms belonging to the Walmsley family of Foston Hall, Derbyshire in England. An earlier, similar design candelabra was a part of the esteemed collection of the Duke of Devonshire at Chatsworth House. The circular base rests on scrolled shell supports and the stem is richly cast, chased and textured. It depicts a seated male accompanied by a goat with a cherub on his shoulder supporting a grape-laden basket. The five scrolled foliate branches feature detachable tops, drip pans and sconces centred by a floral bouquet finial.

An Antique Gold Hookah Base

The exceptional hookah base is set in gold and white metal with table-cut diamonds, rose-cut diamonds and rubies within foiled surrounds. This is reminiscent of jewellery making popular with royal families of the Deccan. The flared upper border of the hookah base is alternately set with oval-shaped rubies and emeralds. Executed with applied openwork botch scroll and foliate panels, the tapering base is a perfect addition to any collection.

A Pair Of Large Meiji Bronze Vases by Hashimoto Isshi

The magnificent pair of Meiji period bronze vases feature gilded decoration. The baluster-shaped bodies feature birds and flowers in high relief. The lower half of the body is decorated with large dragons and the two stylised handles depict birds. Created in the Meiji period by master craftsman Hashimoto Isshi, these vases also feature inscriptions of poetry, roughly translating to 'Bush warblers are singing and flitting between the branches of plum trees, as if they are embroidering a hat with designs of plum blossom' on one vase and ‘The guards are idle at the moment, however, the scent of plum flowers is carried through the fence by the wind.’ on the other. Hashimoto Isshi, the creator of these parcel-gilt bronze vases, was renowned for his metalworks in Japan.

Also read: Composite sink: Do your dishes in style

AstaGuru’s upcoming ‘Imperial Treasures’ auction is scheduled for August 12-13, 2023 and will showcase an assortment of antiques and rare collectables from 19th and 20th century India, China, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, among other places.