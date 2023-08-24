The magical home decor brand Akkad Bakkad opens its second physical store

Lifestyle brand And home interior design Akkad Bakkad has opened its second physical store at HSR Layout in the vibrant city of Bengaluru.

The brand Akkad Bakkad embodies the essence of youthful imagination while offering a diverse range of soft furnishings and meticulously handcrafted furniture, home decor, home decor itmes, wall decor. With an unyielding commitment to craftsmanship, every product is meticulously curated and produced in-house by a team of skilled artisans, reflecting an extensive catalog of over 750 distinctive product categories.

Spanning an expansive 3000 sq ft, the flagship store nestled in the heart of Bengaluru emerges as a haven for design aficionados. It unfolds a captivating journey across various categories, including home decor, kitchen essentials, wall art, home and kids furniture, unique lighting solutions, kids apparel, as well as an array of artisanal bags and accessories.

Co-founder, Yashunandan, shares, “At Akkad Bakkad, our unwavering aspiration is to infuse delight and jubilation into the lives of our patrons, regardless of age. Embracing our mantra ‘for the kid in you’, we meticulously craft each offering.”

He continues, “Our dedicated Home Decor Furniture design team passionately integrates contemporary home furnishing trends while celebrating India’s rich heritage of handicrafts. By harmonizing traditional techniques with modern aesthetics, we bridge the gap between cultures and generations."

The store’s meticulously planned layout, brought to life with a symphony of colours and diverse design motifs—from abstract art to whimsical depictions of letters, numbers, animals, birds, and botanicals—effortlessly transports visitors into a realm where imagination knows no bounds, beckoning the playful spirit within.

Pricing: Home decor starts from Rs 399; Apparels at Rs 899; and Furniture range from Rs 10,779.

At 24, 14th Main Rd, opposite BDA Complex, 4th Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

Also available online.