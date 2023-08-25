Home Decor Dreamy deck-up! Akkad Bakkad's newest store in Bengaluru boasts bunk beds, whimsical wall stickers and more

Akkad Bakkad, A renowned furniture and home furnishings, Home Decor, home interior design, home decor items brand in Bengaluru opened its second store in HSR Layout, right across the BDA Complex and it's safe to say, it is a space that evokes sheer joy. As you walk past its beautiful cyan-blue door, you are greeted by a massive pink wall and wall hanging that reads “love begins at home.”

Instantly, you find yourself in a good mood, all set to explore the space further and maybe splurge a little on an assortment of playful and cutesy products like key chains, animal-shaped pillows, whimsical wall clocks and rugs with the most adorable alpacas printed on them.

And if you are feeling particularly rich during your visit and your little ones are accompanying you, you may also want to check out their wooden beds and cotton tents that are a nod to the simple joys of childhood. One particular bed that caught our attention was a bunk bed that came with a wooden slide and its mattress which was adorned with a flamingo-printed quilt and appliqué cushions. Talk about cosy and cute. We also found ourselves gushing over teepee tents and picturing a cosy movie night with fairy lights and popcorn on the side.

Inside the new store

Wall Clock

The design philosophy at Akkad Bakkad, as we were told, is simple. You look at the product and it should appeal to the child in you. Other than bedding materials and home décor, the store also boasts kitchen accessories like cake stands, coasters, table napkins, leaf platters and more. While one particular section at the entrance is allocated to kitchenware, there are significant spots dedicated to kid’s apparel and knick-knacks like scrunchies, plus toys, hairbands and wall hooks. That being said, the store, as a whole, is certainly equal parts comforting and inviting.

