Raise the bar with Shaze luxurious barware sets

Discover a world of opulence and sophistication with Shaze’s luxurious barware collection. It features meticulously crafted pieces that redefine the art of entertaining, where each item is not just an accessory but a statement of style and exclusivity. Intricate designs, premium materials, and unparalleled craftsmanship make this barware collection a testament to the confluence of artistry and functionality and will make the perfect addition to your home this festive season.

The Wingmen

The Wingmen

With Shaze’s The Wingmen, you can turn your Christmas into a lavish affair. Each piece in the collection is a testament to uncompromising quality and design. The ergonomic set includes a stirrer, Hawthorne strainer, muddler, and bottle opener, adorned with food-safe, stainless steel heads and weighted handles finished in resplendent gold. The Wingmen takes centre stage on a two-toned tray, adorned with a chrome finish Zamac frame and a lustrous gold stainless steel center. The ripple-patterned handles not only provide a comfortable grip but also add a visual poetry that enhances the

festive ambiance.

The Berg

The Berg

The Berg is a sophisticated addition to your festive table that ensures every pour is a moment of joy. Imagine the dinner ambiance, the warmth of holiday lights reflecting off the brushed-finished stainless steel, crafted into Shazé’s signature trichoid shape — a tasteful statement that complements the festive spirit. The metallic strainer skillfully rids the ice of perspiration, ensuring your drink stays perfectly chilled without dilution.



The Shaker

The Shaker

It is the ultimate tool for crafting festive cocktails. From classic Daiquiris to tropical Mai Tai’s, this ergonomic marvel simplifies the mixing process with an in-built strainer and two lids. Enjoy hassle-free, single-handed cocktail preparation without the worry of leaks or spills. The Shaker’s sleek design and functionality make it a must-have for any home bar during the festive season.

The Cage

The Cage

It is a masterpiece designed for seamless hosting during the festive season. Crafted in collaboration with design savants Seymourpowell, this intergalactic-inspired decanter seamlessly blends fluency with functional ease. It not only serves its purpose with efficiency but also adds a touch of futuristic elegance to your home bar. The bold contours of The Cage are hand-blown from lead-free crystal glass, creating an intergalactic aesthetic that captures the essence of the season. Its unique conical base, adorned with sturdy fins, ensures your whisky stays right where it belongs. The cork stopper, nestled perfectly in the neck, complements the metal finish, adding a contrasting appeal against the clear glass — a visual delight for the festive table. The weight-balance mechanism allows the decanter to enter and exit the cage with synchronous movement, showcasing a perfect harmony between smooth edges and riveted contours.

Price range: Rs 7,500 to Rs 30,000.

— manuvipin24@newindianexpress.com