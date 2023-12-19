myTrident launches The Road to Jaipur collection inspired by the royalty of the Pink City

Jaipur presents itself with a rich canvas of crafts. From the block printing, and colourful tie-dye technique of Bandhni and Lehriya, to the beauty of Sanganeri prints and opulence of Gota Patti work, each of them makes the city a treasure trove of handcrafted brilliance. Interestingly, Jaipur is also known for its quilts (razai) — for its comfort, lightweight and rich tapestry of prints.

Road To Jaipur collection

Taking cues from the Pink City, premium home décor brand myTrident launches The Road to Jaipur collection of beddings and furnishings inspired by the vibrant hues and mesmerising patterns of Jaipuri design. “This collection draws inspiration from ornate architecture, block print and bageecha scenes from Jaipur. It re-defines the cultural amalgamation that the city has seen and its immense impact on the textiles, which came to become the status symbol,” shares Gautam Kumar, head of design, myTrident.

Road To Jaipur collection

This collection boasts a range of captivating bedsheets, pillowcases and comforters ador ned with designs inspired by the royal Rajputana style architecture and crafts. Elaborating on them, Gautam adds, “The enchanting Panna Meena ka Kund, beautiful bageechas and the beauty of Ram Bagh and Jal Mahal serve as the major influences in creating this collection. These architectural marvels capture the essence of opulence and wonder.”

Road To Jaipur collection

A colour palette of pink, sand dune mustard, yellow, beige and green alluringly evokes the serene beauty of Jaipur, a city dominated by pink structures and rustic yellow edifices. As winters are here and many are ready to spruce homes for year-end celebrations, Gautam shares ways to style homes for a Christmas/New Year party. “If you have a more traditional European preference, adorning your home with reds, greens, and golds is a great way to embrace the holiday spirit. Adding plush throw blankets and cushions in vibrant hues adds a festive feel. Complete the look with twinkling lights and classic ornaments for a warm and inviting atmosphere. If you have a preference for a more unconventional approach, you can opt for a contemporary fusion. Look for rich colours against a modern backdrop to make a bold statement. For a more cosy appeal, it is best to use warmer tones and add more throw blankets, rugs and thicker curtains. Incorporate whimsical ornaments, fairy lights, and floor cushions for a festive ambience that encourages relaxation and enjoyment. ”

Price at Rs. 2,800 upwards. Available online

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada