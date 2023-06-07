Fabindia goes sustainable with SHUNYA

How often are plastic bottles seen crowding the landfills and carelessly discarded on the streets? While this is a common sight in most places, Fabindia, with its innovation is trying to curb the numbers while producing ornate homeware products and accessories.

Keeping up to its commitment to build a sustainable environment, Fabindia’s SHUNYA collection adds to its repertoire, products like rugs, carpets, bags and desktop accessories. On the occasion of World Environment Day 2023 and adhering to the theme #BeatPlasticPollution, this new collection combines traditional weaving methods with up-cycled PET yarns.

"World Environment Day is an opportunity for every enterprise to highlight their approach to environmental protection and to reaffirm their dedication to sustainability. Our unique offering "SHUNYA" is the perfect blend of style and sustainability,” comments Aartee Roy, Chief Home and Lifestyle.

Talking about how the technique of creating the products involves reduction of plastic, Roy comments, “It is created from recycled PET yarn, which has been up-cycled from discarded single-use plastic bottles. As the name signifies, this range is instrumental in reducing the amount of plastic that enters landfills.”

The collection boasts of geometric patterns in various colours. They are long-lasting, stain resistant, and low maintenance in nature. While the carpets and rugs can be placed both indoors and outdoors, the desktop accessories redefine smartness. The amalgamation of traditional weaves with a modern approach is time consuming and hard-work but also makes the product durable, strong, increases their life-span and offers a livelihood to the artisans. Each product tells a story of ecological preservation and innovative craftsmanship.

Describing the objectives of the collection Roy continues, “This eco-friendly range reflects Fabindia's values and commitment to making a positive impact on the planet. We aim to embrace sustainability holistically, creating a collection that gives a second life to non-biodegradable materials while beautifully serving everyday needs. Through the sale of these items, we will also fund additional ecological preservation efforts and provide assistance to the underprivileged.”

SHUNYA is a collection which marries call to action, awareness and innovation by one of the country’s much loved lifestyle brand which keeps its objective and commitment straight and inspires people to do their bit for a better tomorrow.