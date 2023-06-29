IKEA's new collection MAVINN brings sustainaible home decor and furnishings 

Sweden origin furnishings and décor company IKEA made its grand debut in India with the opening of its first and largest store in Hyderabad back in 2018. Since then, it has garnered unparalleled popularity among city folks. Now, it has unveiled its brand new collection of home furnishings called MÄVINN. It has 20 distinctive products, ranging from exquisite baskets and stylish bags to attractive lampshades, elegant aprons, ingenious wall organisers, cosy rugs and artistic cushion covers.

From MÄVINN collection

What sets this collection apart is the thoughtful twist — the pieces are eco-friendly! They are crafted from the finest natural fibres sourced from the bark of mulberry trees, the supple essence of bananas, and the resilient embrace of jute. Additionally, the collection incorporates reclaimed materials such as leftover denim. We speak to Paulin Machado, a visionary designer hailing from IKEA Sweden and Maria Vinka, a freelance designer, who lent her exceptional talents to this collection.

Baskets made of natural fibre

Maria tells us about the edit aimed at celebrating traditional craftsmanship. “The aim was to bring the person who made the product to the forefront. We partnered with seven social businesses that empower persons with disabilities, disadvantaged youth, tribal communities and women in rural areas by skilling them into design and crafts. This is why each product has its own story to tell.” Paulin and Maria sat with skilled Indian artisans for this collection. However, they faced language barriers but soon discovered a universal design vocabulary that transcends boundaries — a language that speaks through the rhythm of braiding, the poetry of weaving, and the grace of sewing.

Cushion covers

Shedding some light on that, Paulin tells us about the making process, “While the use of natural fibres gives the collection a natural appearance, we also wanted to experiment with colours and patterns as a way to enable people to express themselves through our décor items. You can notice colours in the details — handwoven rugs and cushion covers feature playful patches and hand-embroidery. One of my favourite cushion covers is made together with our Indian partner Rangsutra. It comes with a tiny hand-embroidered heart detail that was added to the final design to provide more jobs for the women artisans employed by them.”

Denim bag

Telling us about the sustainability aspect, Paulin shares, “We wanted to work with many natural materials that had good renewable and durable capabilities. For one, we used banana fibre which is a by-product that the farmers harvest from the trunk after the plant has produced fruit to make a bag. We have also used leftover denim from textile production to create a handy tote bag with crafty patchwork. All the virgin cotton used in products comes from sustainable sources where the cotton is grown with less water, chemical fertilisers and pesticides.”

Sustainable products

Maria adds, “Denim is a timeless classic. It’s both sturdy and durable. For the other handbag, it’s just as suitable for carrying as it is for keeping it in your home for storage.” Another must-have piece is their baskets made of jute and banana fibre. While the natural fibres give a rustic and uneven feel, the designers have styled them with a touch of contrasting colours. “We experimented with pop colours and patterns, which you can see in the basket bowls. They are finished with hand-embroidered details in rainbow colours, carefully stitched around the rim. They can be placed wherever and can be used for different storing purposes as they combine functionality and uniqueness,” Maria shares.

Rs. 300 upwards. Available online and in store.

