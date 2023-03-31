Premium luxury furniture brand Stanley opens its doors in East Topsia

Decking up your much-loved home with luxurious furniture pieces and the choicest of home décor items has somehow become a must for anyone who is setting up a new nest or redoing an existing home. To cater to that growing demand for globally trendy interiors, the much-awaited premium luxury furniture brand Stanley has opened its doors to customers in East Topsia, and our excitement knows no bounds. Based out of Bengaluru with 25 stores across the metro cities, the brand has been partners with Mirania in Kolkata for the past 20 years and covers the entirety of the eastern region.

Bar counter

A brand that started out as an automotive, leather seating business, slowly ventured into luxurious furniture and now, covers every space of your home with furniture and furnishing requirements right from your bedroom (from bedpieces, mattresses, bed-side tables, cabinets and such), to sofa sets, dining tables, bar counters, recliners, and armchairs.

We really loved the proud peacock in teal blue that can comfortably hold you for hours and the Florida chair with puffee which simply invites you to roll on it after a hard day’s work. There are other equally

attractive pieces of furniture that lure you in.

Florida chair with puffee (L), Proud Peacock chair

To put it simply, the brand gives a solution to all your home décor woes and the new store gives you a sneak peek of their new collection that has more exuberant pieces for home furnishings. At Stanley, partners Kshitij and Keshav Mirania say, “We are committed to providing the finest quality of luxury furniture that is timeless, lavish, and exudes comfort in every aspect for every client.”

Keshav says, “Stanley is one of the most premium furnishing brands in India. The kind of design and styling we are providing the customers sets us apart from our competitors, and Stanley is now at the level of competing with global brands.”

Kshitij & Keshav (R) Mirania

“Our philosophy that we bring to the store is that we focus on providing beautiful, high-quality, premium pieces of furniture to our customers that will last long,” adds Kshitij.

Stanley’s designs vary from pieces inspired by Italian and modern designs to ones inspired by Indian craftsmanship and art. They offer a range of 350 genuine Italian leather styles that one can customise as per Stanley’s catalogues.

Price on request. At 10 E Topsia Road, behind Science City.

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar