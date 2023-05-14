Beating the Heat at Home

Summer can be a challenging season, especially when it comes to staying comfortable in your home. Vastu principles can help you create a more cool living environment during these hot months. After all, climatology is one of the crucial parts of Vastu Science. Here are tips for a pleasant home.

Colour Scheme

The colours you choose for your home can have a significant impact on your well-being. It is best to use soothing colours such as light blue, green or off-white in summer to create a calming and refreshing environment. Avoid using dark and warm colours such as red, orange or brown, as they can make the room feel hotter and more oppressive.

Water Features

Water represents the element of calmness and can promote peace and tranquillity. Placing a small fountain or indoor pond in the north or east of your home can help keep the atmosphere refreshing.

Cool Aroma

Aroma Vastu is a branch of Vastu that can be quite effective when dealing with summer. There are many essential oils that can provide a cool feeling when diffused in the room. Some of the most popular ones are peppermint and spearmint. Peppermint oil has a high content of menthol, which stimulates the cold receptors in your skin and nose, creating a refreshing sensation. Spearmint oil is a milder alternative to peppermint, with a sweeter and softer aroma. It still has some menthol content, which can provide a calming effect. Additionally, basil is another effective aroma oil to evoke a sense of freshness. A mix of peppermint and spearmint may be best to diffuse in the room in the evenings.

Natural Fabrics

Natural fabrics, such as cotton and linen, are lightweight and breathable, making them ideal for summer months. They help keep you cool and comfortable, especially when used in bedding and curtains. Avoid using heavy fabrics such as velvet and silk, as they can trap heat.

A Place for AirConditioners

Air-conditioners should be installed in the west or north direction of your home. This helps regulate the flow of cool air throughout the house. Ensure the air-conditioner is well maintained for effectiveness.

Calming Green

Plants not only add beauty and elegance to your home but also help keep the atmosphere fresh. They can purify the air and remove toxins from the environment. You can place small potted plants in the east, north or northeast direction of your home to create a calming atmosphere.

Cleanliness Matters

A clean and clutter-free home is not only aesthetically pleasing, but can also help improve the energy flow at your place of stay. Dust and clutter can trap heat. Make sure to keep your home organised to promote a more harmonious and balanced living environment.

Essential Lighting

Natural lighting is important for creating a Vastu-compliant home. During the summer months, it is best to keep the curtains and blinds open during the day to allow maximum natural light and airflow. You can also use light curtains or shades to filter out the harsh sunlight.

Efficient Ventilation

Proper ventilation is crucial for keeping your home cool. In traditional Indian architecture the floor heights used to be more than 14 feet, and ventilators were created near the ceiling on the centre of each side. The height and ventilators ensured that residents did not feel the heat even in peak summers. With modern-day concerns of maximum utilisation of space and floor area ratio, builders have reduced the floor height to just 10 feet and sometimes less.

Hence, artificial methods like fans and air-conditioners are the only options available for ventilation. Ensure that your home has proper ventilation by installing ceiling fans, air vents, or air-conditioning units. This can help circulate the air throughout the house and maintain a comfortable temperature.

Significance of Shades

Block out the afternoon sun by creating shade in your outdoor spaces with umbrellas, awnings and canopies, especially in the south, southwest and west. You can also consider planting trees or shrubs to provide natural shade if you have a garden or outdoor area. With these simple changes, you can create a home that is aesthetically pleasing and promotes health and well-being.