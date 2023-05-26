Nestasia on it's first-ever store in Kolkata

With aesthetically done minimal homes a rage now, the demand for minimalistic décor pieces are rising. To cater to that growing need, Kolkata has a new stop — Nestasia. The brainchild of entrepreneur couple Aditi Murarka and Anurag Agrawal, Nestasia aims at being a designled brand offering a wide variety of products catering to the needs of both modern and traditional households.

With over 6,000 products in eight key categories, their motto is to “Make home special”, adding a touch of elegance to every room with beautiful yet functional pieces. Located on the bustling Russell Street, the 750 sq ft store happens to be the brand’s first physical store featuring more than 1200 products across dining, kitchen, décor, bags and accessories, bath, soft furnishing, and stationery. They also launched the new luxury collection, Nest Luxe, a showstopper range of décor elements.

The store, designed by Aashni Kumar, reflects a modern vintage interior, featuring Georgian octagon flooring and wall panelling with a modern interpretation of traditional wainscoting. The minimal floor plan with accent display units lends the products a glimmer while the fluted glass window brings in a lot of daylight.

Aditi and Anurag weren’t definite about opening a store at first but felt that people like to touch, feel and see the pieces for real before they actually buy them. “While the first one is here in Kolkata, the other three will come up in Delhi NCR soon, and by the end of 2024, we plan to open at least 40 stores across India,” says Aditi.

The newly launched collection Nest Luxe draws on Roman conquests, victory, and honour, featuring laurel wreaths, trophy-like candle stands, sculptures, crystals, and glass globes that add brilliance and sophistication to new-age homes. The pieces are relatively larger, creating a sense of grandeur, and the captivating opulent range is curated using materials like marble, glass, crystals and metal, effortlessly blending a metallic colour palette and art deco style. Among other impressive pieces, Nestasia’s bags including the pretty, vegan and sustainable totes slings, satchels, lunch bags and purses, deserve a special shoutout. They are designed and manufactured in-house using fabrics like jute, poly fabric, velvet and vegan leather, by a group of Kolkata-based artisans.

Anurag & Aditi

“While we were setting up our homes, we felt that there is a need for a home decor brand that helps us make exciting choices. Thus began Nestasia’s journey. Even if you are having a cup of coffee alone, the Nestasia cup makes it special,” says Anurag.

Besides the stunning Laurel wreath showpiece and Emerald decorative candle holder from the collection, we loved the fancy cake stands, charcuterie/grazing boards and the simple yet stunning dinner sets.

Starting price Rs 150 onwards