Dazzle up your homes with this Diwali decor guide 

The Festival of Lights is the festival of cleaning and decorating your house with some of the best and most timeless interior masterpieces. As Diwali knocks on the door and you get your hands cleaning around, here are some of the latest interiors that you can check out. What's more, they are also perfect gifting options and are sure to light up any house they go to.

Beautiful Bedrooms

This Diwali give your beds a makeover and make them vibrant and colourful to match the positivity of the festive season. Get Fabindia’s Svarnim edit which introduces printed and embroidered bedcovers, cushion covers, quilts, and curtains in colours like ochre, pink, and multi to match your interiors and personality. These are available in the stores and online.

Price (approx.) - Rs 2200+ onwards

Wonderful Walls

Think your house walls are boring? Check out the festive mixed-media, ready-to-install artworks by Studio Artemist. These bright-coloured wall arts come in various shapes and sizes to suit walls of any type. These artworks are perfect for changing the look of your interiors. From contemporary to traditional motifs, there is an artwork for everyone. The range is available through the official website.

Price (approx.) - Rs 2500+ onwards

Light it Up!

Diwali being the festival of lights, it is impossible that the house would not be decorated with candles and lights. Check out Nestasia’s festive tea light candle holders which come in a set of five. They are available in soothing pastel shades of mint green, rose taupe, teal, sage green, and coral. These metal holders have intricate design works on their bodies which also reflect the light making the whole space around it glow. The set is available in-store and through the website.

Price (approx.) – Rs 1400+

Colour-pop statue

How would it feel to own a piece designed by none other than Gauri Khan? Get the premier Red Bust Carved Sculpture to add a pop to your drawing room or bedroom. The bright red base colour with graffiti art makes the piece timeless, and unique and reflects contemporariness like never before. The piece exclusively designed by Gauri Khan Designs is available on the Tata Cliq Luxury website.

Price (approx.) – Rs 14, 750+

Terrific Tablewares

Come Diwali and it’s a time for family reunions, get-togethers, house parties, and lots of fun. When you deck up your entire house for the joyous vibe, why should the dining table be left out? Get your hands on the perfect set of coasters that would add colour to the table, make it look elegant, and also reflect on the treasure trove of talent which rests in the artisans and craftsmen of India. You can check out the Multicolored Artistic Printed Coasters with Stand which come in a set of four. These are available in any Westside stores or online.

Price (approx.) – Rs 899+

Mesmerising Marigold

Be ready to light up every corner of your house with the vibrant Marigold collection launched by Chumbak this season. The Marigold Tiger- Tiger Tray is a beautiful piece of art that can be used for changing the look of your centerpieces or will be the perfect serving tray. The tray comes in a beautiful dark monotone background with tiger motifs and a large marigold in the middle. The vibrant orange marigold is a contrast to the monochrome base colour and it really complements the look. The entire tray is surrounded by smaller flower motifs which enhances the overall artistic feel. These are available in-store and online.

Price (approx.) – Rs 1295+

Waxbowl Wonders

Diwali is all about celebrating lights and decorating the house with the same. Pick the perfect and radiant centerpiece for your tables with this Copper Finish Scented Wax Urli Bowl. The metal-finish bowl has multi-wick scented candles which further the glow, and lights, and produce an inviting fragrance all around. If you want to create a magical ambiance all around then grab this bowl from Amala Earth stores or online.

Price (approx.) – Rs 3393+