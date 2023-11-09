Are you ready for a Candle’lit’ Diwali? 

As the festival of lights knocks on your doors, light up your celebrations with an array of trending handmade candles by home-grown brands in the city. Here’s a guide to the perfect candles that would enhance your celebrations this festive season. These are also the perfect gifts at a pocket pinch price to gift your loved ones.

Dos Sistas Soap

Love a good, sweet Kaju Katli? Then have a look at Namrata Ghosh’s Dos Sistas Soap’s new product line – handmade candle collection. Resembling an exact Kaju Katli/ Kaju Barfi complete with the silver foil and a kaju on top, it’s a challenge resisting yourself from eating them. Apart from these one would also find an assortment of candles including ice cream, mini-Daisy floatable candles, smiley flower candles, and more. These scented candles display an artwork of intricate designs without drilling a hole in your pockets.

Price range Rs 75 onwards

Instagram- @dossistassoap

Gallery Nebula

If soothing fragrances win your hearts, then check out the scented mini jar-candle range from Gallery Nebula founded by artist Aheli Mazumdar. These mini-jar candles are hand-poured and made with soy wax. The essential oils used in the candles provide a soothing and calm ambience and are a beneficial way to de-stress. The range includes popular fragrances like Sweet Floral (Rose & Apple-cinnamon), Orange Orchards (Mandarin Lemon & lemongrass), Aphrodite ( Jasmine & Nagachampa), A walk through forest (Teakwood, Cedar-wood, & Eucalyptus), Fresh floral (Vanilla & peppermint ), Mystic Blue, Egyptian cotton, Lavender Dream and more.

Price range Rs 199 onwards

Instagram- @_gallery_nebula_

Lagom

Hosting a house party and looking for some luxury candles? Check out Lagom and its wide variety of eco-friendly candles. Founded by Ratika Kedia, Lagom has launched for the season, the Lotus Urli Scented Candles in various sizes. These are made with soy wax and are chemical-free. These can be the perfect addition to your home décor or center-pieces that would enhance the look of your interiors.

Price Range Rs 280 onwards

Instagram- @lagom.india

Lucee Art Studio

Imagine an array of gourmet desserts including cake slices, tarts, and even the traditional Bengali Rasmalai or Rosogolla; but all candles? Such is the craft of Lucee Art Studio by Sinjory Bose which specialises in various dessert candles. These artisanal candles are curated and hand-made by Bose. Not only do they resemble a sweet lover’s heaven but also contribute to the safe Diwali décor by adding colour to it.

Price Range Rs 99 onwards

Instagram- @_lucee.artstudio_

Lush Plush

During festivals, what better than giving out candle sets? Lush Plush headed by Samhita Hore has introduced two candle sets for the festive season. You can opt for the laddoo candles. These resemble a laddoo along with its silver foils. You can also opt for a set of tea light candles. These cute ones light up every corner of the house and room. These can be considered for workspace decor as well.

Price Range: Rs 160 onwards

Instagram – @welushplush

To order one can message on their Instagram handles. Shipping all over India.