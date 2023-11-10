Gifts that sparkle!

There is no better time than the festive season to spruce up the corners of your home. For those on the lookout for the right lighting accessories, we have a list that spans the spectrum — from understated to bold. These exquisite gifts not only brighten the festival but also add a touch of opulence to your loved ones’ homes. From stunning chandeliers and designer lamps to intricately crafted lanterns, here are a few luxury lighting options to make this Diwali a truly luminous and memorable celebration.

Shine bright

Luxaddi’s The Maria Theresa Crystal Chandelier features a classic and ornate design, typically constructed with a central brass or metal frame that is intricately detailed. It is characterised by multiple tiers of graceful, curving arms that extend outward from the centre, each supporting a set of candle-style light bulbs for candelabra sockets.



Price on request.

Available online.

Gift elegance





Rosha India brings in the minimalist cordless luxury table lamp collection — Lior. These are designed for those who seek not only efficiency and durability in their lighting solutions but also a touch of distinctive quirk and beauty.



Price on request.

Available online.

Embrace the splendor

Sources Unlimited has revealed an avant-garde assemblage of luminous masterpieces hailing from the Italian luxury lighting maestro, Penta Light. Glo, a masterpiece envisioned by none other than the illustrious Carlo Colombo, stands as the pinnacle of their collection — a resplendent glass orb that elevates the luminous brilliance, engaging in a captivating dance of reflections, ricocheting betwixt the luminaire and the expanse.



Price on request.

Available online.



Birth of radiance





Czech designer and producer of architectural and lighting installations, Sans Souci, has for the first time launched in India an exquisite new collection titled Genesis. Classic and contemporary combine to create delicate yet daring pieces of the awe-inspiring Genesis collection. Inspired by the origins of life and culture, the Genesis series has a bold but decorative aesthetic to adorn your interior.

Price on request.

Available online.

Luminous masterpieces

Opulin has introduced their exquisite Diwali gifting collection. The highlight of Opulin’s Diwali

collection is the availability of international brands including Baobab, and Bernardaud, a French luxury porcelain and china manufacturer. Renowned for its exquisite craftmanship, elegant design and fine tableware, their porcelean scented candles are suitable for various occasions, from everyday dining to formal gatherings. Designed to light up your celebrations with a vibrant assortment of home essentials, this collection not only encapsulates the essence of the festival but also makes for perfect gifts for your loved ones.



Price on request.

Available online.

Lighting the way to joy

This Diwali, Ficus Fine Living brings forth dazzling and aesthetically pleasing candle stands for you. Embrace the age-old tradition of lighting candles to encourage a feeling of warmth and togetherness with candle holders — vintage and contemporary — to create a lovely and enticing atmosphere in your home. Celebrate Diwali with the soft, enchanting glow of candles adorned by these magnificent stands.



Price on request.

Available online.