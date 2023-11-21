CASA Benetton unveils Autumn/ Winter homeware collection

Ready to deck your homes after a winter clean before the new year arrives? Here’s CASA Benetton helping you with your choices. The homeware range from the United Colors of Benetton has just launched its Autumn/ Winter 2023 collection which comprises something for every room of your house. From living room to bedroom, from bath necessities to tabletops, you would find them all here.

Designed in Italia the bedroom collection boasts of luxurious bedsheets, fitted sheets, and comforters. These are made with cotton and are skin-friendly. The colours range from pastel to dark and keeps everyone’s unique colour preferences in mind. The bathroom collection on the other hand is an exquisite collection of bathrobes and towels. The towels have been carefully crafted with bamboo which not only makes it soft but also very sustainable. The bathrobes would just give off the ‘in a luxury hotel’ vibe right at home.

The tabletop and kitchen collection includes lunch bags, storage containers, drink wares, water bottles, and more. They are available in vibrant colours. Parents who always worry about their children’s ever-evolving choices, need not worry about that with the eclectic mix of bedsheets and comforters especially designed for them.

CASA Benetton brings vibrancy, sustainability, and comfort through its new collection which is available across its website.