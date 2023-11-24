Give your floor colour & character with Sapana Carpet-Mats’ new festive collection

Sapana mats recently launched its festive collection comprising different carpets/mats of varying sizes and design sensibilities. The new collection has vibrant colours of festive floorings, inspired by the need to offer festive fusion floor décor for Indian homes. It’s a diverse collection of area rugs, floor runners, carpets, door mats, and asana mats for festive pujas and special occasions. The designs reflect traditional Indian influences such as mandala designs, international trends, and a royal touch displayed by Mahal designs.

“For instance, the Bedford Area Rug can add warmth to bedrooms or living rooms. There is a Mashael runner for the kitchen and bedroom floors. Shiraz floor carpet and area rug offer the design sensibilities of hand-painted floor tiles. There is also the Mahal area rug with royal aesthetics that can add a touch of grandeur. The Portland 05 door mats and the traditional coir door mats lined with PVC to prevent them from skidding also form a key part of this combination. A major festive element of this collection is the Pushp round chatai, which comes in bright colours and is inspired by mandala designs,” says Nishith Gupta, managing director of Sapana Carpet-Mats.

Mashael runner

Mahal area rug

Pushp round chatai

Shiraz floor carpet

A uniquely crafted collection, it offers a great diversity of colours, and variations of bold red, blue, green, orange, and a fusion of white and black to create warm ambiances that appeal to every taste. “We have used materials like jute, coir, and polyester to create different textures and touches,” says Nishith.

Explaining the motifs/designs particular to this collection, Nishith says, “We have used mandala inspired concentric loop in creating the Pushp mats, which come in red, blue, green, and orange shades. The Marrakesh Chatai mats reflect Zellige tile patterns. These have been created in three colour schemes: dark citron with deep ultramarine, hot coral with apricot, and peridot with vivid blue.”

Sharing some tips on how to use these carpet mats for home décor, Nishith says, “Mats are not just a decorative element of homes; they are highly functional products that serve multiple purposes. They make for a perfect centerpiece during family gatherings, be it lunch or puja, and can be used to play games like ludo, cards, or even for karaoke evenings.”

Prices range from Rs 399 to Rs 22,000.

Available online.



