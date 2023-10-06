This luxury leather label opens its first store in the city with an array of new bags, shoes and wallets

Nappa Dori, the renowned luxury leather label that has captured hearts worldwide with its fusion of quintessential Indian sensibilities and modern design aesthetics now comes to our Silicon City. Opening its first store in Bellandur, the brand snatches itself a serene corner at the Adarsh Palm Retreat Villas, a premium housing project. What we loved about this new location is how Instagrammable it looks. Anyone passing by will surely be tempted to click a picture or two. Unveiled last week, this latest jewel in the label’s crown boasts a 2,000 sq ft retail oasis promising a shopping experience like no other.





In a world where mass production often overshadows craftsmanship, Nappa Dori, founded by Gautam Sinha, stands as a testament to the enduring allure of handcrafted excellence and has emerged as one of India’s foremost design brands over the past decade. On the journey not only did the brand grow immensely popular but also found spin-offs like Dori Living and Café Dori. Although the Garden City outlet doesn’t boast a café, it does feature the home line.





You walk into a big bright space with minimal wooden furniture, calm white walls and a mix of all their best-selling and latest offerings artfully arranged across the tables and shelves. The store is divided into sections, the first being the Nappa Dori section, which is a dedicated haven for the brand’s timeless leather accessories. Expect the newly launched women’s wallets in autumnal shades, a new range of men’s shoes and the latest women’s handbags at the store. But the experience doesn’t end there. Dori Living, the brand’s collection of exquisite home décor and lifestyle products, adds a new dimension to the shopping adventure. This section presents a thoughtfully curated selection of handpicked pieces, ranging from elegant furnishings to intriguing décor items, all designed to infuse charm and character into any living space. Here, craftsmanship meets design, creating an immersive environment where visitors can explore the finer things in life. With over eight stores across India, UAE and London, the label is already preparing to inaugurate another store in Pune soon.

INR 275 onwards. At Bellandur.



