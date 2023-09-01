Jaipur Rugs honours Britain's top gold and silver smith designer, the late Jocelyn Burton with a new carpet collection Jaipur Rugs honours Britain's top goldsmith, the late Jocelyn Burton with a new carpet collection

The illustrious name of British gold and silver smith designer, Jocelyn Burton, is etched in history as one of the world's luminaries in precious metal crafts. Her legacy in metal crafts is woven from a tapestry of precious metals like silver, gold, and gemstones. It has garnered her some of the most prestigious accolades — from winning the De Beers International Award for her diamond-studded creations at the age of 21, to receiving the coveted Prince Philip Medal and executing royal commissions for the Queen herself, her artistry continues to flourish under her eponymous brand.

Bringing her artistry onto carpets, Jaipur Rugs have joined forces with Jocelyn Burton in a remarkable collaboration of 11 limited edition rugs, aptly titled Woven Gems. It encapsulates the age-old artistry of handcrafted rug making that entwines harmoniously with the finesse of gold and silverware designs.Within the tapestry of this collection, one piece stands as an ethereal testament to floral beauty, drawing its very essence from an original canvas masterpiece painted by Jocelyn. Another rug, is a homage to her admiration for the mysteries of the boundless sea.

The design takes its cue from fossilised ammonite shells -- ancient relics from the unfathomable depths of the Jurassic era. Other pieces in the collection unveil a world of botanical wonders, intricate coral forms, and the very luminescence of Jocelyn’s iconic lit sconces. Jocelyn's first ties with India's vibrant culture forged in 1990 where she was entranced by cities of Delhi and Jaipur over their architectural splendours. With every visit, her heart intertwined ever more tightly with the soul of India's heritage.

Ken Mannering, who now helms Jocelyn Burton Studio, explains how the collaboration between Jaipur Rugs and Jocelyn materialised, “Having done some prominent work with an esteemed stone inlay atelier based in Jaipur, Jocelyn was introduced to Jaipur Rugs in 2018 through a mutual friend, and soon the idea was born of using Jocelyn’s jewellery and silverware designs as the basis of a collection of handmade rugs.”

Telling us more on the collaboration, Yogesh Chaudhary, from Jaipur Rugs shares, “When Jocelyn visited us back in 2018, it introduced her to the breathtaking craftsmanship of the local artisans. The creative prowess displayed in every rug served as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic legacy of India. Jocelyn’s life ethos, guided by the Buddhist principles of fairness and kindness, resonated with our own beliefs and resulted in this collaboration.”

While previously Jaipur Rugs has collaborated with esteemed designers like Pavitra Rajaram, Ashiesh Shah, Vinita Chaitanya, Kavi, Matteo Cibic, Gauri Khan, Tania & Sandeep Khosla, Luli Sanchez, Lorenzo Vitturi, and many more, Yogesh tells how this collaboration stands unique, “Jocelyn was known for for pushing boundaries in her own domain. Her innovative approach and disruptive spirit resonate perfectly with our ethos.”



