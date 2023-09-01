Strap: Mona B India brings a striking Kilim-inspired home accessories collection to style interiors

Carpets and rugs add an eye-catching character to interior spaces. Their visual tapestry imbues depth and sumptuous texture to the surroundings. These textiles, reminiscent of woven dreams, also perform as acoustic virtuosos, absorbing extra noise.Bringing their splendour to the fore, accessories brand Mona B India brings their latest collection of home accessories inspired by the ancient artistry of Kilims -- the exquisite rugs from the Persian empire.

Kilim inspired home accessories

The collection’s pieces blend form, decoration and function in an array of utilitarian products-- table runners that stretch like poetry across dining tables, table mats that cradle culinary masterpieces, and coasters that gently keep the cups and finally the massive floor carpets. Each piece draws inspiration from nature's palette, vibrant geometric patterns and exuberant colours.

Floor carpets

The collection transmutes everyday utilities into pieces of art, allowing Kilim's magic to weave its way into your living space. Rahul Bhatia who helms the brand along with Ammrites Chaand Dhupar shares, “We were first introduced to Kilims during our travels to various regions, where we witnessed their intricate craftsmanship. It was a moment of epiphany, realising that Kilims held within them a rich heritage waiting to be celebrated through modern design.”

Contemporary design

The label also blends Kilim art with Dhurries -- a heavy cotton rug of Indian origin. This brings a confluence of the weaving traditions of countries like India and those of Central Asia like Turkey, Iran and the Balkans to the fore.The decor pieces are not only chic but also eco-friendly. Ammrites Chaand Dhupar tells us, “We begin by selecting sustainable materials like recycled plastics, polyester, and canvas. By repurposing materials and reducing our reliance on traditional leather, we aim to lessen our environmental footprint. The colour palette is carefully chosen to reflect the vibrant hues of Kilims while blending harmoniously with modern interiors."

Kilim inspired mats

As maintenance is essential to preserve the beauty and longevity of the Kilim inspired home accessories, Ammrites tells us, “We recommend dry spot cleaning for small stains to avoid damaging the woven patterns. For washing, gentle hand washing in cold water with mild detergent is best, followed by air-drying in the shade to prevent fading. When not in use, storing the accessories in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight is recommended. Regular dusting with a soft brush or vacuuming with a brush attachment will help maintain the vibrancy of the

colors and patterns.”

Rs. 500 upwards. Available online

-PR