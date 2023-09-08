Luxury tableware brand, Kika, launches in the city with a new Tie-Dye festive collection  

Upon entering the rooftop area of Angadi Heritage, we were flabbergasted with an array of beautiful tables, all adorned with exquisite flowers, scrumptious quick bites and of course, the hero of the day — Kika Tableware. But the crockery and cutlery wouldn’t have looked like they were transported from a

movie set if Devika Narain, a celebrity wedding designer, wasn’t hosting the launch of Kika Tableware in the city. Yes! This luxury brand by Janaki Kirloskar founded in 2016 will now be available at this venue in JP Nagar. “It’s been a wonderful evening bringing Kika to Bengaluru at Angadi Heritage. I’ve been born and brought up in Bengaluru, it is very dear to me and so we are finally here,” Janaki begins.

The label, boasting intricate patterns and sleek silhouettes is carefully curated to complement any table setting, be it a colourful palette of dinnerware or an elegant table for a casual high tea or a formal dinner. With Kika, Janaki bridges the gap between aesthetics and Indian elements. The brand offers a stunning array of premium tableware, ranging from elegant bone china creations to innovations like microwave-safe gold embellishments. Notably, the recently unveiled Gilded Graphic collection exemplifies the brand’s ability to merge contemporary luxury with timeless motifs like ikat, captivating discerning connoisseurs worldwide.

The event wasn’t just about the launch of Kika in Bengaluru but was also about unveiling the brand’s new festive edit titled Tie-Dye collection. “Believe it or not, my inspiration for this collection was an outfit that I picked up last year in Diwali. It’s a yellow and purple kurta set, which has a tie-dye print. And I suddenly thought to myself why can’t I translate this and put it onto dinnerware? And that’s pretty much the basis of how all our tableware collections happened,” she reveals. The collection boasts plates, quarter plates, bowls, mugs, tea cups, espresso cups, snack plates and square-shaped serveware that complement the dinner sets.

Just in time for the festive season, the collection bursting with shades of orange, yellow and purple, is lined with 24K gold and designed from the shibori technique of Japan. Adding to the same, she says, “Once the concept was in place, we brought in a bit of block print as well, which has got its Indian heritage, but we interpret all of these Indian patterns or designs in a modern way because we use modern colours. One can also notice numerous flowers, leaves and other motifs, which originated after the Mughal era in Rajasthan, all combined in a way that makes the whole collection very cohesive. It’s not just block prints applied at different distances, but it’s how they come together in a circular pattern and make it all seem very fluid,” Janaki shares.

INR 1,250 onwards. At Jayanagar.

