Objectry’s new home decor collection transforms nature’s beauty into biophilic designs

The pandemic has catalyzed a re-evaluation of our priorities, ushering in an era of conscious living. As we veer towards sustainable lifestyle, home décor and furnishings assume an impactful role in reducing carbon footprint while also sprucing interiors. Décor and furnishings brand, Objectry takes the center stage in the narrative, bringing sleek, eco-friendly, and luxury décor pieces. Its creations highlight traditional crafts like woodwork, ceramics, metalwork, and stonework which are given a contemporary spin with minimalist design.

From Organic collection

Amongst its ouvre, the brand unveils a limited edition sustainable collection, Organic. It includes furniture made from various solid woods, adorned with twigs and branches that appear effortlessly crafted by nature itself. The biophilic and functional design is evident in articles such as the live edge shelf, which can serve as a TV console or a wall-mounted shelf, unique opposite chairs, shelf mirrors, salt and pepper cellars, uneven cake sets, and stools.

Wooden shelves

The pieces make the spaces feel homely and decluttered, thanks to the design vision of founder Aanchal Goel. The graduate from Symbiosis Institute of Design has travelled the globe to bring craft, traditions, modernity, architecture and practicality, together in a décor piece. Telling us what inspires her for design, Aanchal shares, “I think my curiosity began while travelling abroad. There was a dearth of designed products and furniture for homes in India while it was available in abundance all over Europe and America. When I started with Objectry in 2015, the idea was to explore a very minimal and clean aesthetic in a country that loved to decorate everything. Reducing elements down to the essentials of a material and function is something we’ve actively participated in as a design studio.”

Stools

Aanchal’s sense of minimalism is influenced by modern buildings like Martyr’s Memorial in Baghdad, Lous Kahn’s work in Dhaka, Frank LLyod Wright’s Mousetrap and many more. She tells us, “The simplicity of form and function displayed in such buildings were a starting point for the studio. Besides that, I come from a family of design enthusiasts who would redo the interiors of the house every few years, which helped reimagine the same space many times over. Something about that helped build a sense of imagination to recreate and reimagine an existing space with many permutations and combinations.”

Cake holder

The same philosophy of minimal and geometric décor guides the pieces so they look like extensions of nature. Elaborating more on the sustainable aspect of the edit, Aanchal shares, “Anything that can find its way back into the earth without harming the planet, is what sustainability means for us. This collection is a limited edit that cannot be replicated since no two pieces will ever look the same. Besides that, the materials used are biodegradable. That makes the natural ageing process of the wood evident in each piece.”

Stools

On styling spaces with the collection’s pieces, Aanchal suggests, “Keep them in a space with ample natural light to be able to marvel at the rawness of nature. The promised imperfection in every piece is worthy of being seen through the many shades of light during the day.”

Rs. 1,175 upwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada