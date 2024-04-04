Aakanksha Batra spells the decor trends for this year

Sustainable home décor brand The Green Collective has earned renown among the high and mighty including celebs like Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and Kangna Ranaut, for its artisanal craftsmanship with a touch of North-Eastern heritage.

Founded by Aakanksha Batra, the label endeavours to bring forth a contemporary range of earth-friendly home decor and furniture, and revive the community of artisans specialising in the art of caning.

We chatted with Aakanksha about the latest décor trends, sustainable interiors and more.