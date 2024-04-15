Jaipur Rugs unveils three Italian collaborations at Salone del Mobile Milano 2024

Jaipur Rugs showcased its latest offerings at Salone del Mobile Milano 2024, presenting a harmonious fusion of Indian artisanship and Italian design excellence. The brand celebrated the Indo-Italian connection by unveiling three groundbreaking collaborations with esteemed Italian design studios. Each collaboration embodies a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary sensibilities, bringing together the best of both worlds.

At the heart of this exhibit lies the Hall booth at Salone, featuring a landmark architectural façade crafted by the esteemed Italian architect, Michele De Lucchi. This architectural masterpiece sets the stage for an immersive exploration into the world of luxury, innovation, and meticulous craftsmanship.

The collaborations span diverse design concepts and techniques: