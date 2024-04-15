Jaipur Rugs unveils three Italian collaborations at Salone del Mobile Milano 2024

Jaipur Rugs showcased its latest offerings at Salone del Mobile Milano 2024, presenting a harmonious fusion of Indian artisanship and Italian design excellence. The brand celebrated the Indo-Italian connection by unveiling three groundbreaking collaborations with esteemed Italian design studios. Each collaboration embodies a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary sensibilities, bringing together the best of both worlds.
At the heart of this exhibit lies the Hall booth at Salone, featuring a landmark architectural façade crafted by the esteemed Italian architect, Michele De Lucchi. This architectural masterpiece sets the stage for an immersive exploration into the world of luxury, innovation, and meticulous craftsmanship.
The collaborations span diverse design concepts and techniques:
Couture Collection - Jaipur Rugs X VIMAR 1991: In a pioneering collaboration, Vimar 1991, the esteemed yarn atelier owned by Chanel, ventures into the realm of couture carpets for the first time. The Couture Collection, characterized by a monochrome palette, showcases luxurious threads woven into intricate patterns reminiscent of haute couture fashion. Timeless elegance emanates from classic black and white designs, making these carpets versatile additions to any space.
Façade – Jaipur Rugs X AMDL Circle by Michele De Lucchi: Architect Michele De Lucchi's studio, AMDL, reimagines traditional carpet construction with contemporary kilims. Inspired by architectural principles and geometric compositions, these experimental tapestries blur the lines between flooring, wall coverings, and room dividers. Michele De Lucchi's illustrious career and penchant for craftsmanship are evident in these innovative designs, reflecting his status as a luminary in the design world.
ZIG ZAG Collection – Jaipur Rugs X DAAA Haus: DAAA, a multidisciplinary design practice, bridges the gap between Mumbai and Milan with its abstract black and white rugs. The ZIG ZAG Collection, characterized by a striking zigzag stitch, symbolizes the fusion of two vibrant cultures. This collaboration highlights the intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail that define Jaipur Rugs' commitment to excellence.