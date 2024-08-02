Reviving tradition: Temple Town introduces luxurious handwoven cane beds

Cane is having a moment. Once relegated to the realm of vintage charm, this natural material is making a stylish resurgence in the world of interior design. From chic chairs to statement lighting, cane is weaving its way into modern homes, bringing with it a sense of warmth, texture, and effortless sophistication. And now, it’s making a grand entrance into the bedroom with a new wave of handcrafted cane beds.

Temple Town, a leading purveyor of luxury Indian furniture, is at the forefront of this trend, offering a collection that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

“Our inspiration stems from a deep appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage,” says Meera Pyarelal, founder and creative director of Temple Town. “We wanted to bring the beauty of traditional techniques into contemporary homes.”