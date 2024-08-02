Reviving tradition: Temple Town introduces luxurious handwoven cane beds

Cane is having a moment. Once relegated to the realm of vintage charm, this natural material is making a stylish resurgence in the world of interior design. From chic chairs to statement lighting, cane is weaving its way into modern homes, bringing with it a sense of warmth, texture, and effortless sophistication. And now, it’s making a grand entrance into the bedroom with a new wave of handcrafted cane beds.
Temple Town, a leading purveyor of luxury Indian furniture, is at the forefront of this trend, offering a collection that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.
“Our inspiration stems from a deep appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage,” says Meera Pyarelal, founder and creative director of Temple Town. “We wanted to bring the beauty of traditional techniques into contemporary homes.”
Each cane bed is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to artisanal excellence. Skilled craftsmen meticulously handweave the finest cane into intricate patterns, while solid wood frames provide a sturdy foundation. “The process is a labour of love,” Meera explains. “Our artisans infuse each piece with a unique character, ensuring it’s not just furniture but a work of art.”
The collection boasts a diverse range of designs, from sleek and minimalist to ornate and opulent. The use of high-quality, sustainably sourced materials ensures that these beds are not only aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally friendly. “Sustainability is at the core of our ethos,” Meera asserts. “We are committed to preserving the environment while creating luxurious pieces.”
The brand’s cane beds are more than just furniture; they are a statement of style and a celebration of India’s rich cultural tapestry. As Meera envisions it, the brand will continue to push the boundaries of design while staying true to its core values. “We are excited to explore new horizons and introduce innovative pieces that elevate living spaces,” she concludes.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin