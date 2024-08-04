Transform your home with Peacock Life's Jardin Collection by Shabnam Gupta

A new wave of home décor is blossoming, one that celebrates the simple joys of nature. At the forefront of this movement is Peacock Life, whose Jardin Collection is a verdant oasis of tranquility. This enchanting range, dreamt up by renowned interior designer Shabnam Gupta, transforms everyday objects into works of art, infusing homes with a sense of peace and optimism.

“The Jardin Collection is more than just homeware; it’s an invitation to slow down and appreciate the beauty of the natural world. We wanted to create pieces that evoke the feeling of a summer garden, a place of respite and rejuvenation,” says Shabnam.

Inspired by the harmonious relationship between birds and blooms, the collection features hand-painted metalware adorned with delicate vines, chirping birds, and vibrant

floral motifs. Each piece is a testament to the brand’s commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and its ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.