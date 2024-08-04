Transform your home with Peacock Life's Jardin Collection by Shabnam Gupta

A new wave of home décor is blossoming, one that celebrates the simple joys of nature. At the forefront of this movement is Peacock Life, whose Jardin Collection is a verdant oasis of tranquility. This enchanting range, dreamt up by renowned interior designer Shabnam Gupta, transforms everyday objects into works of art, infusing homes with a sense of peace and optimism.
“The Jardin Collection is more than just homeware; it’s an invitation to slow down and appreciate the beauty of the natural world. We wanted to create pieces that evoke the feeling of a summer garden, a place of respite and rejuvenation,” says Shabnam.
Inspired by the harmonious relationship between birds and blooms, the collection features hand-painted metalware adorned with delicate vines, chirping birds, and vibrant
floral motifs. Each piece is a testament to the brand’s commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and its ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.
The serene collection can whip up a spark in any home with its serene-maximalist vibe, symbolic of the brand’s aesthetic ethos, while gearing to welcome family and friends with its extraordinary vernacular.
Jardin translates to garden in French, rendered in captivating colours staged against a soft green backdrop on a metal base in the collection. From the oval tray, perfect for serving tea or displaying decorative objects, to the tissue box holder that adds a touch of elegance to any room, the Jardin Collection offers a range of versatile pieces. The magazine holder and planter bin complete the ensemble, bringing a sense of order and vitality to the home.
Shabnam’s vision for the collection is clear, “We wanted to create pieces that could elevate everyday life, bringing a sense of calm and joy to our homes. The Jardin Collection is our ode to the beauty of nature and the power of design to transform spaces.”
With its harmonious blend of art and function, it is a testament to the brand’s ability to create pieces that resonate with the soul. As the world increasingly seeks solace in nature, this collection offers a sanctuary within our own homes.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com