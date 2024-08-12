Design ni Dukaan's Debunk Collection reimagines the swing as art

Architect and artist Veeram Shah’s the Debunk Collection, an audacious venture by Design ni Dukaan, reimagines the quintessential Indian swing. He collaborates with renowned artists and designers to bring forth a collection that transcends traditional furniture norms, transforming swings into sculptural masterpieces.
“Design ni Dukaan is a reflection of our belief that design is not an isolated act,” says Veeram. “It is a collective experience that merges diverse perspectives, from the profound to the mundane. Our approach is to challenge and elevate the traditional swing, turning it into an expressive work of art.”
Each piece in the Debunk Collection is handcrafted by skilled artisans, embodying the artist’s vision of melding function with artistry. “We aim to push the boundaries of what furniture can be. The swing, a symbol of relaxation and familial bonding in Indian culture, becomes a canvas for innovation and creativity,” he says.
Each swing is a collaborative effort. The collaboration with artist, Debangshu Moulik, yields the enchanting Altered Reality swing. “Debangshu’s vibrant and imaginative artwork transforms the swing into a portal to an alternate dimension,” Veeram notes. With playful imagery of soaring kites and whimsical cats, this piece invites users to immerse themselves in a surreal world. Customisable to reflect personal narratives, Altered Reality transcends traditional furniture to become a bespoke work of art.
In partnership with Priyanka Thaker from House of Berserk, the Kaleidochaos swing introduces a modular approach to seating. “Priyanka’s bold and colourful design challenges the static nature of traditional furniture,” he says. The swing’s snap-on elements allow users to reconfigure it for various interactions, making it a dynamic and engaging piece that fosters creativity and conversation.
Inspired by the tranquility of a moonlit night, Clair de Lune merges birch ply and metal into a serene sculpture. Its dark stain and fluid form evoke moonlight’s peaceful ambiance, adding an element of serene sophistication to any space.
The Sea of Poppies swing, crafted with Anuj Sharma from Button Masala, defies conventional dimensions with its interactive design. “Anuj’s technique of integrating over 10,000 fabric buttons offers a playful and customisable experience,” he observes. Users can reshape the swing’s pixelated surface, creating endless patterns and textures, making it a versatile addition to any interior.
Partnering with Rohan Shroff, Veeram introduces Nebula, a swing inspired by celestial wonders. Rohan’s innovative use of terrazzo and vibrant indigo hues brings the mystique of distant galaxies into contemporary design.
Designed for compact spaces, the Fire Ball swing combines micro concrete and metal in a sleek form. “This piece reflects a dynamic elegance, with its ability to rotate 360 degrees,” Veeram explains. Its terracotta tones and minimalist design capture the changing sky, offering a modern, yet timeless addition to any setting.
Through Veeram’s visionary approach and collaborations with esteemed artists, each piece in the collection invites users to explore new realms of creativity and self-expression. “We see furniture as a canvas for creativity,” Veeram concludes. “Our swings are not just functional objects, but immersive experiences that bring a touch of elegance, charm, and innovation to any space.”
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin