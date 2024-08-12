Design ni Dukaan's Debunk Collection reimagines the swing as art

Architect and artist Veeram Shah’s the Debunk Collection, an audacious venture by Design ni Dukaan, reimagines the quintessential Indian swing. He collaborates with renowned artists and designers to bring forth a collection that transcends traditional furniture norms, transforming swings into sculptural masterpieces.

“Design ni Dukaan is a reflection of our belief that design is not an isolated act,” says Veeram. “It is a collective experience that merges diverse perspectives, from the profound to the mundane. Our approach is to challenge and elevate the traditional swing, turning it into an expressive work of art.”

Each piece in the Debunk Collection is handcrafted by skilled artisans, embodying the artist’s vision of melding function with artistry. “We aim to push the boundaries of what furniture can be. The swing, a symbol of relaxation and familial bonding in Indian culture, becomes a canvas for innovation and creativity,” he says.

Each swing is a collaborative effort. The collaboration with artist, Debangshu Moulik, yields the enchanting Altered Reality swing. “Debangshu’s vibrant and imaginative artwork transforms the swing into a portal to an alternate dimension,” Veeram notes. With playful imagery of soaring kites and whimsical cats, this piece invites users to immerse themselves in a surreal world. Customisable to reflect personal narratives, Altered Reality transcends traditional furniture to become a bespoke work of art.