This hostware label’s new edit explores nature at its best

Homegrown host ware label Rena India’s new collection Terrain seamlessly blends safari elements into its design, capturing the essence of the wild. Each piece reflects the rugged beauty of the savannah, from textures that mimic weathered rocks to shapes inspired by the graceful contours of the grasslands. The colours -- moss-covered greens, and fossil-inspired hues -- bring a touch of wilderness to your dining table. Whether it's the gentle curve of a serving platter or the earthy tones of a salad bowl, every piece tries to evoke a sense of bonding with nature. Aashna Shah, Creative Director of the brand takes us through the collection.