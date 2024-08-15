This hostware label’s new edit explores nature at its best
Homegrown host ware label Rena India’s new collection Terrain seamlessly blends safari elements into its design, capturing the essence of the wild. Each piece reflects the rugged beauty of the savannah, from textures that mimic weathered rocks to shapes inspired by the graceful contours of the grasslands. The colours -- moss-covered greens, and fossil-inspired hues -- bring a touch of wilderness to your dining table. Whether it's the gentle curve of a serving platter or the earthy tones of a salad bowl, every piece tries to evoke a sense of bonding with nature. Aashna Shah, Creative Director of the brand takes us through the collection.
How different is it from your previous collection?
All our collections are inspired by different elements, cities, or places. Terrain is inspired by the savannahs, making it unique compared to our previous collections, which had more of an urban and modern feel, with sleek lines and bold colours. Terrain focuses on natural, earthy tones and organic shapes. Also, each piece is hand-painted, that brings the beauty of the wild into your home.
What's trending in host ware this winter-festive season?
This festive season, natural and rustic elements are in. Think handcrafted pieces with organic textures and earthy colours, they’re perfect for all seasons, whether you need to gift them or use them while hosting friends and family! Appetizer sets are picking up, they’re the perfect gift to give and receive!
What are the ways that one can set a festive table?
Decking up your home for the festive season is all about creating a warm and inviting vibe. Dress up your table with beautiful tableware and add festive centerpieces and seasonal linens. Personal touches, like handmade menus or family heirlooms, can also make your decor feel special and meaningful.
A few living room decor must-haves?
A cozy sofa with a mix of throw pillows and blankets, plants, a well-styled coffee table with books, candles, and decorative items
Plans for your label?
Going ahead, we’re excited to expand our collection with new designs that keep drawing inspiration from nature while incorporating modern trends and sustainable practices. We want to explore new ways to bring beautiful, innovative tableware to our customers.
Upcoming collections?
Our upcoming collections will keep exploring the intersection of nature and design. We’re excited to introduce a new range inspired by coastal landscapes, featuring oceanic hues. This collection will emphasize the serene and tranquil aspects of the seaside, bringing a sense of calm and relaxation to your dining experience.